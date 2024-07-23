Q2 2024 Capital One Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

With me this evening are Mr. Richard Fairbank, Capital One's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Andrew Young, Capital One's, Chief Financial Officer. Rich and Andrew will walk you through the presentation.



to