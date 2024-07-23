Q2 2024 CoStar Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Editor



Please stand by for streaming text



Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to this Q2 2020 for CoStar Group earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session.



So participate, you will need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear a message advising your hand is raised to withdraw your question simply press star one. Again, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand it over to the Head of Investor Relations. Cindy, I can please proceed.



Cyndi Eakin - CoStar Group, Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Controller



Thank you, Carmen, and good evening, and thank you all for joining us to discuss the second quarter 2024 result of the CoStar Group. Before I turn the call over to Andy Florance, CoStar's CEO and Founder, and Chris Chris Lau, our CFO.



I would like to review our Safe Harbor statement. Certain portions of the discussion