Q3 2024 Visa Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Third-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.
Jennifer Como - Visa Inc - Senior Vice President and Global Head of Investor Relations
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Visa's fiscal third-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Ryan McInerney, Visa's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Suh, Visa's Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.visa.com. A replay will be archived on our site for 30 days.
A slide deck containing financial and statistical highlights has been posted on our IR website. Let me also remind you that this presentation includes forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially as a result of many factors. Additional information concerning those factors is available in our
