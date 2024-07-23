Q2 2024 Tesla Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Travis Axelrod - Tesla Inc - Head, Investor Relations



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Tesla's second quarter 2024 Q&A Webcast. My name is Travis Axelrod, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by Elon Musk; Vaibhav Taneja, and a number of other executives.



Our Q2 results were announced at about 3:00 PM Central Time in the update deck we published at the same link as this webcast.



Before we jump into Q&A, Elon has some opening remarks. Elon?



Elon Musk - Tesla Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director, Technoking of Tesla



Thank you. So to recap, we saw large adoption acceleration of EVs and then a bit of a hangover as others struggle to make compelling UVs. So there have