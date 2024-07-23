Q2 2024 Studsvik AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Camilla Hoflund - Studsvik AG - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Studsvik's Interim Report for the Second Quarter and Half Year 2024. My name is Camilla Hoflund, the CEO of Studsvik. And today, I'm very happy to introduce our new CFO, Peter Teske, that is with me on the call.



We will present the results and focus areas for the Studsvik Group, and as the operator mentioned, you are welcome to ask questions at the end of the session. Please note that you can either call in or use the chat function.



Studsvik are providing technology services on the international markets for the nuclear industry. We support with our expertise, experience and valuable offerings throughout the whole reactor life cycle from new build to operation, decommissioning and final storage. We offer specific specialized solutions based on our knowledge for decades.



The nuclear power is on the global agenda. There are strong drivers for nuclear energy, such as the climate change, geopolitical situation, and future increased capacity needs for energy. It has never been so