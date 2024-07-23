Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Naturgy Energy Group SA (GASNF, Financial) achieved strong financial results with an EBITDA of EUR2.8 billion and net income of EUR1 billion, matching historical record highs.

Net debt declined to EUR11.8 billion from EUR12.1 billion, reinforcing the company's balance sheet strength.

The company secured a definitive price agreement with Sonatrach for 2024, ensuring competitive procurement prices.

Higher installed renewable capacity and a reduction in OpEx despite increased activity and a larger asset base.

Naturgy Energy Group SA (GASNF) demonstrated efficient operational and risk management, contributing to business resilience in a competitive scenario.

Negative Points

Energy management activities, including gas and LNG procurement, experienced significant margin contraction compared to previous years.

Lower energy prices in the first half of 2024, particularly in gas and Spanish electricity, created a more challenging energy scenario.

FX movements had a negative impact of EUR108 million, with depreciation most acute in Argentina and to a lesser extent in Chile.

Cost of net financial debt increased slightly to 4% due to a higher average cost of gross financial debt.

Gas networks in Spain experienced a remuneration adjustment and lower demand in the residential segment due to mild temperatures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could we update any developments on Project Gemini and whether or not management is still considering its implementation?

A: The strategic plan will be updated by year-end. Currently, there are no positive conditions for executing Project Gemini. The future plan will be disclosed when ready. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

Q: Is the recent shareholder discussions and potential decor discussions going to have an influence on the preparation of the new strategic plan?

A: The company continues to work independently of shareholder discussions. Shareholders will be involved in the strategic plan through their Board representatives. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

Q: Does the guidance for year-end include the renegotiation of the gas contract with Sonatrach? Are there any expected one-offs for the second half of the year? Will there be an increase in dividend distribution?

A: The guidance includes the Sonatrach agreement. The dividend policy has a floor, but changes are up to the shareholders and the Board. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

A: The first half figures reflect the Sonatrach price agreement. LNG prices are expected to align with forward curves, and 100% of LNG volumes are sold or hedged for 2024. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: Can we detail the impact of the judicial ruling on the social subsidies collection obtained during the first half of the year?

A: The ruling amounts to around EUR16 million, similar to the previous year. - Manuel Garcia Cobaleda, Secretary General, Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors

Q: What is the amount of tax equity instruments in the balance sheet as of 1H, and do we expect this amount to increase?

A: The first half of 2024 includes EUR120 million related to the first solar plant in the US. No further recognition is expected until 2025. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

A: As we continue investing in the US, the tax equity portion is expected to increase. - Steven Fernandez, Director - Financial Markets

Q: Can we detail any progress in discussions with the regulator for electricity networks or gas distribution in Spain?

A: The consultation process for electricity networks is ongoing, with expected developments in financial remuneration, investment caps, and unitary costs reflecting inflation. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: What is the reason behind the reduction in gross margins for gas distribution networks in Spain?

A: The reduction is due to remuneration adjustments in the regulatory framework and lower residential demand affected by mild temperatures. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: What are the main drivers for the strong performance in LatAm distribution networks?

A: Drivers include tariff updates in Argentina and Panama, better performance in Chile gas, and the positive impact from the TGN litigation. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: Can we comment on the rationale for continuing to install solar PV assets in Spain despite recent trends around cannibalization?

A: Naturgy maintains a strict capital discipline and a selective growth approach. The diversified generation mix and balanced position between marginal generation and fixed price clients mitigate the impact of cannibalization. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: Can we expand on the progress in the biomethane space in Spain and the outlook going forward?

A: Biomethane is a key part of the decarbonization strategy. The commissioning of new plants is ongoing, and it will be a significant growth factor in the 2025-2030 strategic plan. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

Q: Can we comment on the supply margin evolution, its drivers, and sustainability?

A: Electricity margins are supported by fixed price contracts and higher marginal production. Gas margins are sustained by a diversified supply portfolio and competitive contracts. The integrated model helps mitigate price fluctuations. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

