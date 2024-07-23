Naturgy Energy Group SA (GASNF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Naturgy Energy Group SA (GASNF) reports stable EBITDA and net income, with significant investments in renewable growth and network businesses.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • EBITDA: EUR2.8 billion, flat versus H1 2023.
  • Net Income: EUR1 billion, in line with H1 2023.
  • Investment: Almost EUR1 billion, mainly in renewable growth and networks businesses.
  • Net Debt: Declined to EUR11.8 billion from EUR12.1 billion at the end of 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: EUR681 million after net investments and EUR500 million hybrid redemption.
  • Liquidity: EUR9.7 billion, including EUR4.1 billion in cash and equivalents and EUR5.7 billion in undrawn credit lines.
  • Gas Networks EBITDA: EUR961 million.
  • Electricity Networks EBITDA: EUR599 million, up 19% versus H1 2023.
  • Energy Management EBITDA: EUR384 million, a 56% decrease versus H1 2023.
  • Thermal Generation EBITDA: EUR285 million, up 19% versus H1 2023.
  • Renewable Generation EBITDA: EUR305 million, up 30% versus H1 2023.
  • Supply Activities EBITDA: EUR452 million, up 30% versus H1 2023.
  • Dividend Distribution: EUR384 million in April 2024, corresponding to EUR0.40 per share.
  • Cost of Net Financial Debt: Increased slightly to 4%.
  • Emissions-Free Installed Capacity: 41%, supporting a 10% reduction in emissions intensity relative to H1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Naturgy Energy Group SA (GASNF, Financial) achieved strong financial results with an EBITDA of EUR2.8 billion and net income of EUR1 billion, matching historical record highs.
  • Net debt declined to EUR11.8 billion from EUR12.1 billion, reinforcing the company's balance sheet strength.
  • The company secured a definitive price agreement with Sonatrach for 2024, ensuring competitive procurement prices.
  • Higher installed renewable capacity and a reduction in OpEx despite increased activity and a larger asset base.
  • Naturgy Energy Group SA (GASNF) demonstrated efficient operational and risk management, contributing to business resilience in a competitive scenario.

Negative Points

  • Energy management activities, including gas and LNG procurement, experienced significant margin contraction compared to previous years.
  • Lower energy prices in the first half of 2024, particularly in gas and Spanish electricity, created a more challenging energy scenario.
  • FX movements had a negative impact of EUR108 million, with depreciation most acute in Argentina and to a lesser extent in Chile.
  • Cost of net financial debt increased slightly to 4% due to a higher average cost of gross financial debt.
  • Gas networks in Spain experienced a remuneration adjustment and lower demand in the residential segment due to mild temperatures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could we update any developments on Project Gemini and whether or not management is still considering its implementation?
A: The strategic plan will be updated by year-end. Currently, there are no positive conditions for executing Project Gemini. The future plan will be disclosed when ready. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

Q: Is the recent shareholder discussions and potential decor discussions going to have an influence on the preparation of the new strategic plan?
A: The company continues to work independently of shareholder discussions. Shareholders will be involved in the strategic plan through their Board representatives. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

Q: Does the guidance for year-end include the renegotiation of the gas contract with Sonatrach? Are there any expected one-offs for the second half of the year? Will there be an increase in dividend distribution?
A: The guidance includes the Sonatrach agreement. The dividend policy has a floor, but changes are up to the shareholders and the Board. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO
A: The first half figures reflect the Sonatrach price agreement. LNG prices are expected to align with forward curves, and 100% of LNG volumes are sold or hedged for 2024. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: Can we detail the impact of the judicial ruling on the social subsidies collection obtained during the first half of the year?
A: The ruling amounts to around EUR16 million, similar to the previous year. - Manuel Garcia Cobaleda, Secretary General, Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors

Q: What is the amount of tax equity instruments in the balance sheet as of 1H, and do we expect this amount to increase?
A: The first half of 2024 includes EUR120 million related to the first solar plant in the US. No further recognition is expected until 2025. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control
A: As we continue investing in the US, the tax equity portion is expected to increase. - Steven Fernandez, Director - Financial Markets

Q: Can we detail any progress in discussions with the regulator for electricity networks or gas distribution in Spain?
A: The consultation process for electricity networks is ongoing, with expected developments in financial remuneration, investment caps, and unitary costs reflecting inflation. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: What is the reason behind the reduction in gross margins for gas distribution networks in Spain?
A: The reduction is due to remuneration adjustments in the regulatory framework and lower residential demand affected by mild temperatures. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: What are the main drivers for the strong performance in LatAm distribution networks?
A: Drivers include tariff updates in Argentina and Panama, better performance in Chile gas, and the positive impact from the TGN litigation. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: Can we comment on the rationale for continuing to install solar PV assets in Spain despite recent trends around cannibalization?
A: Naturgy maintains a strict capital discipline and a selective growth approach. The diversified generation mix and balanced position between marginal generation and fixed price clients mitigate the impact of cannibalization. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

Q: Can we expand on the progress in the biomethane space in Spain and the outlook going forward?
A: Biomethane is a key part of the decarbonization strategy. The commissioning of new plants is ongoing, and it will be a significant growth factor in the 2025-2030 strategic plan. - Francisco Reynes Massanet, Executive Chairman of the Board, CEO

Q: Can we comment on the supply margin evolution, its drivers, and sustainability?
A: Electricity margins are supported by fixed price contracts and higher marginal production. Gas margins are sustained by a diversified supply portfolio and competitive contracts. The integrated model helps mitigate price fluctuations. - Rita Ruiz de Alda, Head of Control

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.