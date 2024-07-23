Sify Technologies Ltd (SIFY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth Amidst Challenges

Sify Technologies Ltd (SIFY) reports a 10% revenue increase but faces losses and high capital expenditures in Q1 2025.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: INR9,421 million, an increase of 10% over the same quarter last year.
  • EBITDA: INR1,784 million, an increase of 3% over the same quarter last year.
  • Loss Before Tax: INR46 million.
  • Loss After Tax: INR105 million.
  • Capital Expenditure: INR2,656 million.
  • Cash Balance: INR6,471 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Data Center Colocation Services Revenue: 36% of total revenue.
  • Digital Services Revenue: 23% of total revenue.
  • Network Services Revenue: 41% of total revenue.
  • Fiber Nodes: 1,055 nodes, a 16% increase over the same quarter last year.
  • SD-WAN Service Points: 9,415 points across the country.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue increased by 10% year-over-year to INR9,421 million.
  • EBITDA rose by 3% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching INR1,784 million.
  • Sify commissioned 6.5-megawatt capacity in Mumbai, expanding its data center capabilities.
  • The company successfully completed a rights issue, enhancing its liquidity and leveraging ability.
  • Sify's network connectivity service now includes 9,415 SD-WAN service points across India, a significant expansion.

Negative Points

  • Loss before tax was INR46 million, and loss after tax was INR105 million for the quarter.
  • Digital services revenue declined as the company transitions from project-based to annuity-based revenue models.
  • Capital expenditure for the quarter was high at INR2,656 million, indicating significant ongoing investment requirements.
  • The company did not provide a specific roadmap for future data center capacity expansion, creating some uncertainty.
  • Artificial intelligence demand in India has not yet taken off, limiting potential growth in this area.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the primary drivers of data center demand within India? Are you seeing more demand from hyperscalers? And are you seeing any benefit from artificial intelligence yet?
A: Most of the demand is coming from hyperscalers and enterprises. AI in India has not taken off yet, but there are ongoing discussions and future potential. Currently, the demand is primarily from hyperscalers and regular enterprise businesses. India still has a long way to go in moving from server rooms to co-locations. - Raju Vegesna, Chairman & Managing Director

Q: Could you give us an update on the roadmap for the year in terms of new data center capacity?
A: While I can't provide specific future numbers, we are building enough capacities in Mumbai, Noida, Chennai, and Hyderabad data centers. We see a good trend of opportunities coming in. - Raju Vegesna, Chairman & Managing Director

Q: What is the outlook for CapEx for the full year? And with the rights offering completed, do you have enough liquidity to fund your capital needs for the remainder of the year?
A: We spent about INR2,645 million in Q1, and this trend will continue. The successful rights issue enhances our leveraging ability from the banking system, helping us meet funding requirements for data center and network infrastructure expansion. - M.P. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO

Q: Digital services declined in the quarter. Can you give us more color on what was driving the decline in that segment?
A: We are transitioning from a project-based to an annuity-based revenue model and building skill sets. This initiative started two years ago and will continue for the next couple of years to meet India enterprise digitalization requirements. - M.P. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO

Q: The growth in the data center segment accelerated this quarter. Was there anything one-time in the quarter, or is that a good number to build our models off of?
A: There was no one-time event; the growth is recurring. - M.P. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.