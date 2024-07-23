Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Base Business Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) reports robust revenue growth and outlines future strategies amidst operational challenges.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $2.4 billion, up 2.5% year-over-year.
  • Base Business Revenue Growth: 3.8%.
  • Organic Base Business Revenue Growth: 3.1%.
  • Diagnostic Information Services Revenue Growth: 2.8%.
  • Total Volume Growth: 1.1% year-over-year.
  • Base Testing Volume Growth: 1.7% year-over-year.
  • Total Revenue per Requisition: Up 1.6% year-over-year.
  • Base Business Revenue per Requisition: Up 2.4%.
  • Clinical Base Business Revenue Growth: 5.1%.
  • Clinical Base Business Volume Growth: 3.2%.
  • Reported Operating Income: $355 million or 14.8% of revenues.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $398 million or 16.6% of revenues.
  • Reported EPS: $2.03.
  • Adjusted EPS: $2.35.
  • Cash from Operations: $514 million year-to-date.
  • Updated Full Year Revenue Guidance: $9.5 billion to $9.58 billion.
  • Updated Full Year Reported EPS Guidance: $7.57 to $7.77.
  • Updated Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: $8.80 to $9.00.
  • Updated Full Year Cash from Operations Guidance: Approximately $1.3 billion.
  • Updated Full Year Capital Expenditures Guidance: Approximately $420 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) reported a strong quarter with base business revenue growth of nearly 4% and total revenue growth of 2.5%.
  • The company announced four strategic acquisitions, including LifeLabs in Canada, which will expand their market presence.
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) saw significant growth in advanced diagnostics, particularly in brain health, women's health, and advanced cardiometabolic health.
  • The company's consumer-facing platform, questhealth.com, grew total revenues nearly 40%, with base business revenues growing more than 50% year-over-year.
  • Operational improvements through automation and AI have enhanced productivity, service levels, and quality.

Negative Points

  • The company's employer-based businesses, including employee drug testing and population health services, showed meaningful declines.
  • The recent worldwide IT outage and Hurricane Beryl in Texas are expected to impact Q3 earnings by approximately $0.06 to $0.08 per share.
  • Lower revenues from COVID-19 testing services partially offset the strong growth in base testing revenues.
  • The integration of recent acquisitions may take time and involve significant effort from dedicated teams.
  • The regulatory environment remains uncertain, particularly with ongoing issues related to PAMA and the new LPT rule.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I believe you said the total base volume was up 1.7%. But if you exclude employer base, it's up 3.2%. Can you give us more detail on what's happening in that business? And can you provide some details on the Canadian acquisition?
A: On the employer side, we have two principal businesses: employee drug testing and employee population health. Both showed meaningful declines due to shifts in the job market and changes in drug testing practices. Regarding the Canadian market, it has a population of roughly 41 million, growing faster than the US. LifeLabs is strong in British Columbia and Ontario, which account for about half of Canada's population. We see opportunities to grow the types of testing we bring into that market.

Q: You raised guidance by more than a beat in any particular quarter. Is that mostly driven by core business? Are you expecting margins to expand more than what we saw in the second quarter?
A: The majority of the revenue increase is driven by new M&A, including Alina Health and Ohio Health. The EPS increase is related to contributions from these acquisitions and the base business. We are absorbing the impact of the IT outage, but base volumes continue to be strong, and we have a positive pricing and reimbursement environment.

Q: Can you talk about the market utilization and your competitive position? How do you see utilization baked into the implied second-half guidance?
A: The 3.2% volume growth represents our core base business, translating into 5.1% revenue growth due to test mix and test per requisition increases. For the second half, we expect base revenue growth of about 5.3%, including acquisitions. Utilization continues to be strong, and we believe we are gaining share through outreach acquisitions and strong commercial execution.

Q: Can you expand on the utilization piece? How are you thinking about the trend?
A: We expect utilization to eventually level off to our long-term growth algorithm of around 3% organic growth. For the full year, we expect base revenue growth of around 5%, with the second half closer to 3.5% to 4% organic growth. The second half includes contributions from acquisitions, so the organic growth rate is slightly slower than the first half.

Q: How should we think about digital pathology in light of the PathAI acquisition? Can we see a more immediate path to incorporate it more broadly?
A: Digital pathology allows us to collapse the network of sites that prepare slides, route images to expert pathologists, and apply algorithmic analysis to improve quality. We believe there's a strong case for higher reimbursement using these algorithms. Additionally, it opens up new opportunities for technical-only solutions, where we handle the histology work for health systems.

Q: On value-based care contracts, how much did they benefit you last year? How should we model these contributions going forward?
A: Value-based care made positive contributions this year but were not as significant as last year. These payments are lumpy and difficult to model, as they depend on shared savings from acquisitions and movement of requisitions from high-priced labs. They continue to be a positive for us, but the timing and amount can vary.

Q: Can you provide an update on cost trends, wage costs, and turnover?
A: We expect wage increases to be in the 3% to 4% range for the year. Turnover for frontline positions has improved, coming down to the mid-18% range in the second quarter. We have some hotspots around the country, but we expect meaningful improvements in the back half of the year.

Q: How are volumes looking from your preferred network customers versus everyone else? Are you losing, gaining, or maintaining share in the physician and hospital markets?
A: Volumes from preferred network customers are higher, partly driven by Medicare Advantage. We believe we are gaining share in the physician and hospital markets, as evidenced by our revenue growth and new wins with large physician groups and reference business.

Q: What changed in the environment or strategy that led to the pickup in M&A this year? How sustainable is this?
A: No change in strategy. The M&A funnel has been full, and the timing of deals can vary. We are excited about the opportunities in Minneapolis, Columbus, and Canada. The emphasis continues to be on outreach tuck-in deals in markets where our share position is waning. All acquisitions meet our criteria for accretive growth and return on invested capital.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.