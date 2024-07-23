PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record EPS and Strong Financial Performance Amid Market Challenges

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) reports a 19% increase in EPS and robust revenue growth, despite facing headwinds from higher interest rates and market dynamics.

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.4 billion, a 10% increase over Q2 2023.
  • Average Sales Price: $549,000, a 2% increase.
  • Closings: 8,097 homes, an 8% increase.
  • Gross Margin: 29.9%, a 30 basis point increase.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $3.83, a 19% increase.
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 27.1% for the trailing 12-month period.
  • Net New Orders: 7,649, down 4% year-over-year.
  • Backlog: 12,982 homes, down 4%; backlog value $8.1 billion, down 1%.
  • SG&A Expense: $361 million, 8.1% of home sale revenues.
  • Pre-tax Income: $1 billion, a 10% increase.
  • Net Income: $809 million.
  • Land Investment: $1.2 billion in Q2; $2.3 billion year-to-date.
  • Share Repurchase: 2.8 million shares at $314 million in Q2; 5.1 million shares at $560 million year-to-date.
  • Debt to Capital Ratio: 12.8%.
  • Cash Position: $1.4 billion at quarter end.
Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

  • PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial) reported a 19% increase in earnings, achieving a second-quarter record of $3.83 per share.
  • The company saw an 8% increase in closings and a 2% increase in average sales price, contributing to strong financial performance.
  • Gross margins improved by 30 basis points, driven by favorable mix and pricing strength.
  • PulteGroup Inc (PHM) achieved a return on equity of 27.1% for the trailing 12-month period.
  • The company continues to build a more efficient and faster-turning land pipeline, with lots controlled via option increasing to 53% of total lots.

Negative Points

  • Demand was less consistent in Q2 compared to Q1, with buyer traffic slowing in early April.
  • Higher interest rates caused some buyers to become more cautious, impacting affordability and demand.
  • Inventory levels in select markets, such as Southwest Florida and Texas, have increased, leading to a need for price adjustments.
  • The company anticipates a lower gross margin in the second half of the year due to a less favorable delivery mix and increased incentives.
  • PulteGroup Inc (PHM) reported a 4% decrease in net new orders year-over-year, reflecting headwinds from higher rates and market dynamics.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of the margin impact from increasing your use of land bankers?
A: Ryan Marshall, President and CEO, explained that the goal is to increase land options from 50% to 70%, with the incremental 20% coming from land bankers. This shift typically results in a 200- to 300-basis-point trade between margin and return, with the focus on underwriting return rather than margin to drive shareholder value.

Q: Can you update us on where your cycle times sit today relative to pre-pandemic levels?
A: Robert O'Shaughnessy, CFO, stated that cycle times in the quarter were 123 days, an improvement of about a week from Q1. Some divisions are at or below the 100-day target, but trade availability is still a constraint in some areas. The goal is to reach the 100-day target by the first half of 2025.

Q: Are the higher inventory levels in markets like Southwest Florida and Texas concerning?
A: Ryan Marshall noted that Southwest Florida has about nine months of inventory, which is above the six-month equilibrium rate but not concerning. Markets like Austin and Dallas have also seen unprecedented growth and price increases, but inventory levels are expected to normalize over time.

Q: Is $1.8 billion still the cash flow guide for the full year, and how are you thinking about share repurchases?
A: Robert O'Shaughnessy confirmed the $1.8 billion cash flow guide remains current. While they haven't provided forward guidance on share repurchases, they will continue to be active in the market.

Q: What would be the impact on gross margin if mortgage rates were to fall by 50 to 100 basis points?
A: Robert O'Shaughnessy explained that the impact would depend on the broader economic environment. Lower rates in a healthy economy would likely reduce incentive loads and positively impact margins. However, if lower rates are due to economic concerns, the impact could be different.

Q: Can you provide color on stick and brick costs and their impact on gross margin guidance?
A: Stick and brick costs were $80 per square foot in Q2, flat with Q1. They expect low-single-digit inflation for the rest of the year, which is incorporated into their gross margin guidance.

Q: How should we think about the potential to increase leverage and share repurchases given your strong balance sheet?
A: Ryan Marshall emphasized that they prioritize the needs of the business first, including land investment, dividends, and share repurchases. While they could handle more debt, the focus is on running the business efficiently and financing it appropriately.

Q: What is driving the increased caution among consumers, and how do you view their health going into the second half of the year?
A: Ryan Marshall attributed the caution to consumer confidence and affordability concerns, particularly due to rising interest rates. However, he noted that potential rate cuts could positively impact consumer confidence and buyer psychology.

Q: How do you view your current geographic footprint and the potential for entering new markets?
A: Ryan Marshall stated that they are pleased with their current markets and have no immediate plans to enter new major growth cities. The recent market entries are performing well and are included in their 5% to 10% multi-year growth target.

Q: How do you view the insurance market in Florida, and is it impacting buyer behavior?
A: Ryan Marshall acknowledged that insurance rates are rising but noted that their homes are built to the latest codes and are more resilient. Their in-house insurance agency provides competitive rates, and higher insurance costs are not significantly impacting their ability to sell homes.

