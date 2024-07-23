Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Earnings and Record Free Cash Flow

Despite a slight dip in net sales, Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) reports robust earnings and significant improvements in free cash flow and net leverage.

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings per Diluted Share: $1.45 compared to $1.31 in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: $1.81 compared to $1.68 in the prior year quarter.
  • Net Sales: $3 billion compared to $3.1 billion in the prior year.
  • Segment Income: $437 million compared to $414 million in the prior year.
  • Free Cash Flow (First Six Months): $178 million, a record amount.
  • Net Leverage: 3.2 times compared to 4.0 times in the prior year.
  • Proceeds from Eviosys Sale: Approximately $300 million net of tax.
  • Third Quarter Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Guidance: $1.75 to $1.85.
  • Full Year Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Guidance: $6 to $6.25, up from previous guidance of $5.80 to $6.20.
  • Full Year Adjusted Free Cash Flow Projection: At least $750 million.
  • Capital Spending Projection: No more than $500 million.
  • Americas Beverage Segment Income: 15% increase on 10% volume growth.
  • European Operations Shipments: 7% growth in the quarter.
  • Asia Pacific Segment Margin: 19% of net sales, with income improvement of almost 45%.
  • Transit Packaging Income: Down compared to the prior year, but Q2 income better than Q1.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Earnings per diluted share increased to $1.45 from $1.31 in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share rose to $1.81 from $1.68 in the prior year quarter.
  • Segment income improved to $437 million from $414 million in the prior year, driven by global beverage operations.
  • Free cash flow reached a record $178 million in the first six months, supported by strong operational performance and reduced capital spending.
  • Net leverage decreased to 3.2 times from 4.0 times in the prior year, indicating a stronger balance sheet.

Negative Points

  • Net sales decreased to $3 billion from $3.1 billion in the prior year, impacted by lower raw material costs.
  • Transit Packaging income declined due to lower volumes in the strap and protective businesses, with a cautious outlook for industrial recovery.
  • Asia Pacific shipments were down 5% in the quarter, with full-year shipments expected to decline similarly.
  • Food can volumes in North America were softer than expected, impacting overall performance.
  • Non-controlling interest expense is projected to be between $140 million and $150 million, indicating higher costs.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Crown Holdings Inc (CCK, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: Can you discuss the overall demand dynamics in North America and any Crown-specific factors influencing market share gains?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We had an outstanding result in the quarter, with a balanced mix of customers and end markets. We're under-indexed in mass beer in the U.S., which has been under pressure, but our diverse portfolio has performed well. We expect this trend to continue through the end of the year.

Q: What is the status of your global asset optimization initiatives, particularly in Asia?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: In North America, we're about 95% utilized annually, with over 100% in peak months. We've completed the Batesville closure and made significant process improvements. In Europe and Asia, we've trimmed less efficient capacity and improved our cost base, which will continue to benefit us through the end of the year.

Q: How do you balance buybacks versus paying down debt, given your new leverage target of 2.5 times?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: If we buy no stock back, we would reach 2.5 times leverage by the end of 2025. However, we plan to use proceeds from the Eviosys sale for share buybacks. We don't need to rush to 2.5 times leverage and can achieve it over two to three years while balancing debt paydown and share buybacks.

Q: Can you explain the strong volume growth in North America and its sustainability?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We did better than expected in Q2, with 9% volume growth in North America. We now project 5% to 6% growth for the full year. Our balanced customer portfolio and strong performance across various end markets have contributed to this growth. We expect to grow more in line with the market in 2025 and 2026.

Q: What are your expectations for the Transit Packaging segment in the second half of the year?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We expect Q3 to be down compared to last year, but Q4 should be better due to easier comparisons. The industrial markets are soft, but we are managing costs tightly and expect the business to hold its share and generate significant cash.

Q: How do you view the performance and future prospects of your European beverage business?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are stronger in Southern Europe and the Gulf states, which contributed to our 7% volume growth in Q2. The destocking in Q4 caught us off guard, but we saw restocking and strong performance in Q2. The shift to aluminum cans for sustainability goals is also driving growth.

Q: Can you provide more details on the restructuring efforts in Asia and their impact on profitability?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We took significant actions, including reducing capacity by 14% and headcount by 20%. We also improved revenue quality by pruning less profitable customers. Despite a 5% volume decline, our cost base improvements have led to better-than-expected profitability.

Q: What are your expectations for free cash flow in 2025, given your CapEx plans?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We project at least $750 million in free cash flow this year and expect it to be better next year. With CapEx remaining around $500 million, we are confident in generating strong cash flow, well above $6 per share in both 2024 and 2025.

Q: How do you plan to improve efficiency and productivity in your legacy plants compared to new plants?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Our legacy plants are currently the lowest cost due to skilled workforces and depreciated assets. New plants are higher cost initially, but we are transferring skills and processes to improve their efficiency. Continuous improvement will eventually make new plants more cost-effective.

Q: What drives better results for the Transit Packaging segment in 2025?
A: Timothy Donahue, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Lower interest rates will spur economic activity, benefiting our end markets like construction and automotive. While there's always some cost to take out, volume growth will be the primary driver. We expect more certainty in policy post-election, which will drive business growth.

