Total Sales: $6 billion, increased approximately 1% year-over-year.

Global Industrial Sales: $2.2 billion, decreased approximately 1% year-over-year.

Global Industrial Segment Profit: $277 million, down approximately 2% year-over-year.

Global Automotive Comparable Sales: Decreased 0.6%.

Adjusted Net Income: $342 million or $2.44 per diluted share, flat year-over-year.

Free Cash Flow (First Six Months): $353 million, up 40% year-over-year.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 1.8 times.

Strategic Acquisitions (Year-to-Date): $580 million.

Total Sales Growth (2024 Outlook): 1% to 3%.

SG&A Deleverage (2024 Outlook): 50 to 60 basis points.

Free Cash Flow (2024 Outlook): $800 million to $1 billion.

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Total GPC sales increased by approximately 1% to $6 billion compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin improved by 50 basis points due to strategic sourcing and pricing initiatives.

The acquisition of Motor Parts and Equipment Corporation added 181 locations, enhancing GPC's market presence.

Global automotive segment showed positive sales growth in local currency across all geographies.

Strong cash flow generation with $612 million in cash from operations and $353 million in free cash flow for the first six months of 2024.

Negative Points

Second quarter results were below expectations due to weaker customer demand in industrial and automotive segments.

Sales in the global industrial segment decreased by approximately 1%, with comparable sales down 1.6%.

Higher interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and persistent inflation negatively impacted customer demand.

Adjusted earnings remained flat year over year for the quarter.

SG&A expenses increased by 80 basis points, driven by higher salaries, wages, and rent expenses.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your comment about independents expecting more normalized buying behavior in the balance of the year? Could you give us more color on how you see the cadence working out?

A: We've seen continued sequential improvement on that topic. All the initiatives we're working on in US automotive are affecting both company-owned and independently-owned stores. We've seen nice sequential improvement through the year and expect that to continue. The tone is good, the relationships are good, and the partnerships are strong.

Q: On Europe, is there anything notable regionally driving the softening market, or is it widespread?

A: It's more widespread than it was 90 to 100 days ago. We're pleased with the European performance; the business continues to grow profitably. We've seen some softness earlier in the year in the UK and France, and moderated growth in Germany and Benelux. Despite this, the business is still performing in excess of market, and we believe we're winning share.

Q: You referenced pricing initiatives providing a boost to gross margins for your auto business. At what point do you start to run into competitive pricing issues?

A: Our pricing strategies are more holistic than just raising prices. We talk about it through the prism of category management, which includes both pricing and sourcing. We're being very thoughtful about being competitive in the market on certain categories, balancing it with data analytics to ensure visibility at the local field level.

Q: When you acquire a store rather than selling product to an independent, can you give us some generalized color on the sales and profit dollar contributions?

A: The benefits come across several areas. Commercially, we stop sharing the margin, giving us a difference in terms of recapturing some of the margin. We also gain more control over the transaction, allowing us to adjust pricing and inventory depth. Additionally, we can streamline back-office operations and leverage technology, creating incremental leverage on supply chain elements.

Q: Within DIFM, are you seeing any notable strengths or weaknesses by customer segment? Also, within automotive, which product categories were the strongest?

A: On the customer segment side for commercial, we've seen relative strength in Autocare, fleet, and other wholesale. Our headwind continues to be our major account business. From a category standpoint, we've seen positive trends based on recent weather in all the expected categories. The inventory progress we've made through the first half of the year has been quite fruitful.

Q: The industrial guidance assumes that comp sales growth accelerates to low single digits in the back half. What drives this acceleration?

A: Our original outlook assumed better industrial production stimulated by easing interest rates. As Q2 developed, we updated our outlook based on softer market conditions. We now expect improvement much later in the year, with low single-digit growth at best. The year-over-year comparisons ease in the second half, and we've stepped up sales intensity in the Motion business.

Q: What drove the acceleration in US NAPA over the quarter? Was it weather or lapping early signs of deferral from last year?

A: April was tough, but we saw sequential improvement. The initiatives are making a difference, the MPEC acquisition helped build momentum, and the weather did help. However, it's hard to extrapolate the trend out of the second quarter. July has been choppy, so we're trying to make sense of the macro environment as we enter the second half.

Q: Have you seen any trade down or deferral of projects from consumers?

A: We don't see it empirically in the data, but qualitatively, we have seen some shifting around good, better, best assortments. Anecdotally, consumers may only do one repair instead of multiple. We're well-positioned in the market with how we're positioning our brands.

Q: Are you giving up business in the major account segment where you don't see it as economical?

A: We're not giving up business but having active discussions with customers to ensure a win-win relationship. We're focusing more intently on making sure we're doing right by the business and our customers.

