Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

Broadband ARPU grew 3.6%, maintaining a market-leading base of 32 million broadband customers.

Successful launch of NOW products, offering high-quality Internet, mobile, and streaming TV with attractive pricing.

Strong performance in wireless with over 300,000 line additions and increased multi-line attach rates.

Peacock revenue grew 28%, driven by a 38% increase in paid subscribers to 33 million.

Continued investment in network capacity, multi-gig speeds, and in-home Wi-Fi technology to meet growing data consumption trends.

Negative Points

Total revenue decreased by 2.7% to $29.7 billion, impacted by declines in video and voice revenue.

Theme parks revenue and EBITDA declined due to lower attendance and timing of new attractions.

Intense competition in the broadband market led to 120,000 subscriber losses in the second quarter.

Higher cash taxes impacted free cash flow, which was $1.3 billion, down from previous levels.

Content & Experiences revenue decreased by 7.5%, with a significant decline in studio revenue due to tough comparisons with last year's successful film releases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) on broadband subscribers and how you are managing it?

A: (David Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable) Most ACP customers are on a postpaid basis. We have been proactive in helping them transition to other options like Internet Essentials and Xfinity Mobile. We expect the bulk of ACP-related subscriber activity to happen in Q3, including losses from non-pay churn. We are encouraged by the minimal voluntary churn observed so far.

Q: What are the expectations for the parks segment given the recent decline in attendance?

A: (Michael Cavanagh, President) The decline is attributed to a COVID recovery pull forward and the timing of new attractions. We expect these trends to continue until the opening of Epic Universe next year. However, we remain confident in the long-term growth trajectory of our parks business.

Q: Can you provide insights into the delinquency rates for ACP customers and the impact on gross adds?

A: (David Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable) We are closely monitoring delinquency rates, but there is nothing significant to report yet. The impact on gross adds in Q2 was minimal, and we expect the main impact to be on non-pay churn in Q3.

Q: How do you plan to achieve a positive financial return on the new NBA contract?

A: (Michael Cavanagh, President) The NBA brings a broad, diverse, and youthful audience, enhancing our reach across broadcast and streaming. We plan to leverage this to grow ad sales, acquire and monetize subscribers, and optimize programming investments. The contract starts in the 2025-2026 season.

Q: What are the key initiatives for Comcast Business following Ed's appointment as President?

A: (David Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable) We are focusing on increasing ARPU through product upgrades and expanding our managed services in the mid-market and enterprise segments. Ed is driving these initiatives, and we see significant growth opportunities in these areas.

Q: What is the outlook for capital intensity and free cash flow in the Connectivity & Platforms segment?

A: (Jason Armstrong, CFO) We are on track with our capital intensity envelope and have made significant progress in expanding our footprint and upgrading our network. We expect to maintain this capital intensity while continuing to grow our free cash flow.

Q: How are you planning to capitalize on the potential upgrade cycle in wireless with new AI smartphones and iPhone 16?

A: (David Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable) We have a strong trade-in program and competitive handset offers. We are well-positioned as a switching provider and plan to leverage the Olympics to showcase our broadband and mobile services.

Q: What is the timeline for reaching DOCSIS 4.0 across your broadband footprint?

A: (David Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable) We are currently at 42% mid-split and expect to reach 50% by year-end. DOCSIS 4.0 is progressing well, and we anticipate multi-gig symmetrical speeds in the near future. We are also expanding our footprint efficiently.

Q: When do you expect Peacock to reach breakeven?

A: (Michael Cavanagh, President) We view Peacock as part of our overall media strategy. While there will be ebbs and flows, including the impact of the NBA contract, we are confident that our investments in Peacock will optimize our media business in the long term.

Q: What are the trends in video and wireless segments, and how are you addressing them?

A: (David Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable) Video losses are lower due to strategic rate increases and bundling with broadband. Wireless growth is driven by new pricing plans and multi-line offers. We are also focusing on convergence and leveraging the Olympics for promotional opportunities.

