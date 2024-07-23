Net Income: $12.6 million, an increase of 3.5% over the prior quarter.

$12.6 million, an increase of 3.5% over the prior quarter. Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 0.82%.

0.82%. Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 7.76%.

7.76%. Consolidated Equity to Assets Ratio: 10.73% for Q2 2024, compared to 10.23% in Q2 2023.

10.73% for Q2 2024, compared to 10.23% in Q2 2023. Book Value per Share: $34.46, up 5.5% compared to $32.66 a year earlier.

$34.46, up 5.5% compared to $32.66 a year earlier. Average Loans: Grew 3.8% or $182.2 million to $5 billion in Q2 2024.

Grew 3.8% or $182.2 million to $5 billion in Q2 2024. Residential Real Estate Portfolio: Increased by $89.9 million or 2.1% year-over-year.

Increased by $89.9 million or 2.1% year-over-year. Average Commercial Loans: Increased $31.5 million or 12.7% year-over-year.

Increased $31.5 million or 12.7% year-over-year. Home Equity Lines of Credit: Increased $61.1 million or 20.1% year-over-year.

Increased $61.1 million or 20.1% year-over-year. Installment Loans: Decreased by $339,000 or 2.2% year-over-year.

Decreased by $339,000 or 2.2% year-over-year. Provision for Credit Losses: $500,000 for Q2 2024.

$500,000 for Q2 2024. Total Deposits: $5.3 billion, up $18.5 million compared to the prior year.

$5.3 billion, up $18.5 million compared to the prior year. Net Income for Q2 2024: $37.8 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 3.3% compared to the prior quarter.

$37.8 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 3.3% compared to the prior quarter. Net Interest Margin: 2.53%, up nine basis points from Q1 2024.

2.53%, up nine basis points from Q1 2024. Yield on Earning Assets: 4.06%, up seven basis points from Q1 2024.

4.06%, up seven basis points from Q1 2024. Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities: 1.97% in Q2 2024, down from 1.99% in Q1 2024.

1.97% in Q2 2024, down from 1.99% in Q1 2024. Assets Under Management: Approximately $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Approximately $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2024. Non-Interest Expense: $26.4 million, up $1.4 million from the prior quarter.

$26.4 million, up $1.4 million from the prior quarter. ORE Expense Net: $16,000 for the quarter, compared to $74,000 in the prior quarter.

$16,000 for the quarter, compared to $74,000 in the prior quarter. Nonperforming Loans: $19.2 million, down from $19.4 million last year.

$19.2 million, down from $19.4 million last year. Nonperforming Loans Ratio: 0.38% of total loans, down from 0.40% a year ago.

0.38% of total loans, down from 0.40% a year ago. Nonperforming Assets: $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $20.8 million a year ago.

$21.5 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $20.8 million a year ago. Allowance for Credit Losses: $49.8 million with a coverage ratio of 259.4%, compared to $46.9 million and a coverage ratio of 241.6% in 2023.

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 3.5% over the prior quarter, reaching $12.6 million.

Book value per share increased by 5.5% year-over-year, reaching $34.46 as of June 30, 2024.

Average loans grew by 3.8% year-over-year, with residential mortgages and commercial loans showing significant increases.

Net interest margin improved to 2.53%, up nine basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

The bank maintained strong capital ratios, with a consolidated equity to assets ratio of 10.73% for the second quarter of 2024.

Negative Points

Non-interest expense increased by $1.4 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher employee benefit costs.

Fees for services to customers were down sequentially and year-over-year, with NSF fees being a notable outlier.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased slightly to 1.97% in the second quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets increased slightly to $21.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $20.8 million a year ago.

Installment loans decreased by $339,000 or 2.2% year-over-year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Great to see the NIM expanding after several quarters of decline. Do you think you can still drive the cost of deposits down this quarter?

A: That's the goal. We're closely monitoring and maintaining a balance to keep our liquidity at an acceptable level while funding our loans and cash requirements.

Q: The fees for services to customers were down sequentially and year-over-year. Is there anything unusual going on?

A: The primary outlier is NSF fees. We were caught in a trap with NSF fees calculation and collection. Other fees, like those from our wealth management, have shown growth, making up for the decline in NSF fees.

Q: What percent of the HELOC portfolio is going to existing customers, and what is the loan-to-value ratio?

A: If you have your first mortgage with TrustCo, you can get up to a 90% loan-to-value. The split is about 60-40 between existing TrustCo customers and new customers.

Q: Are you seeing any increase in payoffs or refinances of your existing residential mortgage book?

A: No, we are seeing stable to slightly down trends in payoffs and refinances.

Q: Can you provide more details on the growth in the HELOC portfolio?

A: The HELOC portfolio grew significantly, with home equity loans increasing by $61 million or 20.1%. This growth is driven by our strong reputation as a home equity lender and the withdrawal of some bigger banks from this market.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.