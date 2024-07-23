A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Sales and Strategic Acquisitions

Company reports record $1 billion in quarterly sales and outlines future growth strategies.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Record quarterly sales of $1 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.6, a 5% increase from 2023 adjusted EPS.
  • North America Segment Sales: $791 million, a 9% increase compared with 2023.
  • North America Segment Earnings: $198 million, a 2% increase compared with 2023 adjusted segment earnings.
  • North America Segment Margin: 25.1%, a decrease of 180 basis points year over year.
  • Rest of the World Segment Sales: $245 million, flat compared to last year.
  • Rest of the World Segment Earnings: $26 million, a slight decrease compared to 2023.
  • Rest of the World Segment Margin: 11.5%, slightly lower than 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: $119 million during the first half of 2024.
  • Cash Balance: $233 million at the end of June.
  • Net Cash Position: $93 million.
  • Leverage Ratio: 6.8% as measured by total debt to total capital.
  • 2024 EPS Guidance: Expected range of $3.95 to $4.10 per share.
  • 2024 Sales Growth Guidance: 3% to 5% compared to 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures (CapEx): Expected between $105 million and $115 million for 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow Guidance: Expected between $525 million and $575 million for 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately $300 million of shares expected to be repurchased in 2024.
  • Effective Tax Rate: Estimated to be approximately 24% for 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial) delivered record quarterly sales of $1 billion and an EPS of $1.6, a 5% increase from 2023 adjusted EPS.
  • North American water heater and boiler sales increased by 10% due to higher volumes and pricing actions.
  • India achieved double-digit growth for the 10th consecutive quarter, driven by strong performance in e-commerce, retail, and commercial end-markets.
  • A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) signed an agreement to acquire Pureit, a leading water purification business in South Asia, which will double their market penetration in the region.
  • The company received several awards in 2024, including being named one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere and receiving the Energy Star Sustained Excellence Partner of the Year award from the EPA for the sixth year in a row.

Negative Points

  • Segment margin in North America decreased by 180 basis points year over year, primarily due to higher steel costs and higher selling expenses.
  • Rest of the World segment sales were flat compared to last year, with unfavorable currency translation impacting results.
  • China's market for core products remains challenged, with pricing and promotion pressures particularly in the mid-price sector.
  • Free cash flow decreased to $119 million during the first half of 2024, primarily due to higher inventory and accounts receivable balances.
  • The company experienced some softness in orders in July, attributed to normal seasonality and a pre-buy ahead of price increases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How should we think about the margin cadence in both North America and Rest of the World in the back half of the year?
A: (Charles Lauber, CFO) The third quarter will be a bit challenged due to a pre-buy in North America and some volume headwinds. However, Q4 should look similar to Q2. In China, we expect some volume challenges in Q3 but anticipate a stronger Q4. Overall, margins will follow these volume trends.

Q: Can you comment on the channel inventory picture in China and the price competition in the mid-price point category?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) Inventories are within the expected four- to six-week range. The market is very competitive, with consumer demand weaker than before, leading to more promotional activities. Despite this, our team has managed well, growing 2% in local currency in a challenging market.

Q: Can you provide insights into the profitability and growth rate of the recently acquired Pureit business?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) Pureit is a solid brand that complements our existing India business. It has a strong presence in e-commerce and retail. Financially, it is similar to our India business with low to mid-single-digit profitability and has seen very good growth, similar to our 15%+ growth in India.

Q: What is the impact of the tankless water heater launch on China sales this year, and will it create a challenging segment comp when production shifts to North America next year?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) The launch has been well received, meeting our expectations. Moving production to Juárez, Mexico, in 2025 will eliminate tariffs and reduce logistics costs, positively impacting margins.

Q: How difficult is it to maintain the Rest of the World margin guidance of 10% given the price pressures in China?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) It's challenging, but our team is managing well by balancing price, promotion, and cost. We have taken cost actions to make our structure more variable and are confident in maintaining our margin guidance.

Q: What are you seeing for heat pump water heaters, and what are your expectations for the rest of the year and into next year?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) Heat pump water heaters are growing well, particularly in states like New York and California. We forecast 25% to 30% growth over the next several years, with Q2 growth exceeding that range.

Q: How are your distributors responding to the new tankless water heater product?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) Distributors appreciate having the option to buy from us. While not all will drop their current suppliers, we expect many to add our competitive gas-tankless product line, leveraging our long-term relationships.

Q: Why is there no change in the North American segment margin guidance despite expected volume weakness in Q3?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) We still believe 25% is achievable. While Q3 will be challenging due to volume headwinds, we expect a return to stronger volumes in Q4, along with some relief in steel costs.

Q: Can you discuss the increased selling expense in North America and how it compares year-over-year excluding the gas tankless rollout?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) Selling expenses are largely variable, tracking closely with volumes. The tankless product launch has driven some additional costs, but these are necessary to ensure a successful market entry.

Q: What is driving the growth in the boiler business, and how sustainable is it?
A: (Kevin Wheeler, CEO) Growth is mainly driven by the commercial segment and the transition to high-efficiency models. New products like the crest boiler with Hellcat Technology are performing well, and we expect this momentum to continue.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.