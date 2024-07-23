Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

GATX Corp (GATX, Financial) reported stable demand for railcars with a fleet utilization rate of 99.3% at the end of the quarter.

The company achieved a strong renewal success rate of 84.1% and a positive 29.4% renewal rate change in the Lease Price Index.

GATX Corp (GATX) generated approximately $20 million in remarketing income during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date total to $53 million.

Rail International, including Rail Europe and Rail India, performed well, with Rail India receiving its 10,000th wagon.

The Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates produced strong operating results due to high demand for aircraft spare engines.

Negative Points

GATX Corp (GATX) reported a decrease in net income for the second quarter of 2024, with $44.4 million compared to $63.3 million in the same period in 2023.

The 2024 second quarter results included a net negative impact of $8 million from tax adjustments and other items.

Year-to-date 2024 net income was $118.7 million, down from $140.7 million for the same period in 2023.

The intermodal sector in Rail Europe did not recover as expected, potentially impacting future performance.

The market for new railcars remains challenging, with high prices and long lead times affecting new car placements.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How do you plan to manage your business if interest rates and steel price inflation moderate over the next few years?

A: (Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President, President - Rail North America) We believe that even if input costs moderate, the fundamental capacity of the North American railcar market will not return to previous highs due to labor availability and other factors. This should prevent oversupply and maintain a stable fleet environment.

Q: Can you provide insight into the lease pricing power driven by new-car cost inflation versus supply-demand tightness?

A: (Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President, President - Rail North America) The North American railcar leasing market is highly competitive. Historically, exaggerated cyclicality led to oversupply, but current production levels are closer to replacement levels, leading to a more stable fleet and pricing environment.

Q: Do you expect the RRPF joint venture's earnings to balance out to the historical 50-50 split between operating income and gain on sale?

A: (Thomas Ellman, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President) Yes, we expect the back half of the year to see an increase in gain on remarketing, moving closer to the historical averages for the year as a whole.

Q: What types of attractive opportunities are you seeing in the secondary market for Rail North America?

A: (Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President, President - Rail North America) We are seeing diverse investment opportunities across car types and customers. The current market is favorable for disciplined investors like GATX, allowing us to generate additional volume without relaxing our standards.

Q: Is there a narrowing price gap between leases on existing cars and the economics of buying new cars for lease?

A: (Robert Lyons, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Yes, we are seeing a narrower spread between new car pricing and existing pricing due to high fleet utilization. This is expected in a market like this.

Q: Has the price of new cars fallen from quotes received six or twelve months ago?

A: (Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President, President - Rail North America) Prices for new cars remain relatively high compared to historical levels, with only some degree of moderation.

Q: What are the demand drivers for remarketing income in the Rolls-Royce JV?

A: (Thomas Ellman, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President) The demand drivers are similar to rail, focusing on portfolio optimization and market valuation of assets versus holding value.

Q: Is there any slowdown in the secondary market for railcars?

A: (Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President, President - Rail North America) No, the secondary market remains strong with good breadth and depth of buyers.

Q: Are sequential lease rates flat for both tank and freight cars?

A: (Robert Lyons, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director) Freight was slightly stronger on a relative basis this quarter, but overall, sequential rates remain flat at very attractive levels.

Q: How does the current market environment affect the decision to retire older railcars?

A: (Paul Titterton, Executive Vice President, President - Rail North America) The market is self-correcting with supportive scrap prices for retiring obsolete equipment and a steady drumbeat of older cars leaving the fleet, leading to a balanced and favorable situation for GATX.

