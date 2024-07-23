Old National Bancorp (ONB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance Amid Competitive Landscape

Old National Bancorp (ONB) exceeds EPS expectations and reports robust deposit and loan growth.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Earnings per Share (EPS): $0.37 per common share.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.46, exceeding consensus by $0.02 or 5%.
  • Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity: 17.2%.
  • Adjusted Return on Assets (ROA): 1.12%.
  • Adjusted Efficiency Ratio: 52.6%.
  • Total Deposit Growth (excluding CapStar): 2.4% annualized.
  • Total Loan Growth (excluding CapStar): 5.9% annualized.
  • Total Deposits (including CapStar): Up $2.3 billion.
  • Total Loans (including CapStar): Up $2.6 billion.
  • Total Cost of Deposits: 216 basis points.
  • Tangible Common Book Value per Share: Grew 10% year over year.
  • Net Income Applicable to Common Shares: $117 million or $0.37 per share.
  • Adjusted Noninterest Income: $87 million, with CapStar contributing $7 million.
  • Adjusted Noninterest Expenses: $264 million, with CapStar contributing $18 million.
  • Total Net Charge-offs: 16 basis points (11 basis points excluding PCD loans).
  • Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans: 108 basis points.
  • Loan-to-Deposit Ratio: Increased modestly due to planned deposit runoff at CapStar.
  • Investment Portfolio Increase: 3% due to CapStar transaction.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Earnings per share exceeded expectations due to better-than-expected revenue growth and lower expenses.
  • Successful integration of CapStar Bank, expanding the franchise to southeastern markets.
  • Strong deposit growth, with total deposits up $2.3 billion including CapStar.
  • Solid credit performance with a low delinquency ratio and decreasing nonperforming loan ratio.
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 17.2%, indicating strong profitability.

Negative Points

  • Increased competition in deposit rates, leading to a 15 basis point increase in deposit costs.
  • Criticized and classified loans increased by $75 million, primarily from CapStar and multifamily properties.
  • Loan-to-deposit ratio ticked up modestly due to planned deposit runoff at CapStar.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposit mix is expected to fall to 22% by year-end, indicating a shift in deposit composition.
  • Prolonged higher interest rates have impacted some multifamily projects, leading to slower lease-up and tighter cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the 30% down beta assumption and how it might trend into 2025?
A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: The 30% down beta is primarily derived from our exception price book, which is about $12.3 billion. We expect an 85% beta on the way down for this book. The trend into 2025 will depend on short-term rates and the shape of the curve, with more focus on fixed asset repricing.

Q: What are the main drivers of your loan growth, and do you expect this trend to continue?
A: Mark Sander, President and COO: Loan growth was broad across the footprint, split between CRE and C&I. Business banking also saw significant growth. We expect this trend to continue due to our strategic hires and market expansions.

Q: How do you feel about the overall outlook given recent environmental changes?
A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: Our balance sheet is neutral, so short-term rate changes won't significantly impact NII. We see potential upside in wealth management and mortgage sectors, which performed better than expected.

Q: Can you unpack the NII guidance for the rest of the year?
A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: We expect a slight improvement in the fourth quarter. The core margin firmed up this quarter, and we anticipate a couple of basis points movement in the third quarter.

Q: What was the accretion this quarter, and what do you expect for the rest of the year?
A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: Accretion from CapStar was about $5.5 million, adding 3 basis points. We expect this to remain stable for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you provide insights into credit migration within criticized and classified loans?
A: Mark Sander, President and COO: We saw about $75 million in criticized and classified loans from CapStar, mainly in multifamily properties. These properties have strong sponsor support and low loss content.

Q: How do you plan to fund 5% to 7% annualized loan growth?
A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: We aim to fund asset generation with core deposits. If deposits are lighter, we have capacity on brokered and wholesale funding. We remain on the offense to acquire new relationships.

Q: Any thoughts on share repurchase given the current TCE ratio?
A: James Ryan, CEO: We are conscious of the TCE ratio and stock price. While share repurchase is a tool we consider, we don't feel the need to rush into it and will evaluate as the year progresses.

Q: Are there any plans to tweak exposures or consider strategic M&A?
A: James Ryan, CEO: We continually optimize the balance sheet but have no major plans for significant changes. Our focus remains on organic growth and compounding tangible book value.

Q: Is new loan production margin accretive or neutral?
A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: New loan production is margin accretive.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.