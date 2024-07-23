Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Earnings per share exceeded expectations due to better-than-expected revenue growth and lower expenses.

Successful integration of CapStar Bank, expanding the franchise to southeastern markets.

Strong deposit growth, with total deposits up $2.3 billion including CapStar.

Solid credit performance with a low delinquency ratio and decreasing nonperforming loan ratio.

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity was 17.2%, indicating strong profitability.

Negative Points

Increased competition in deposit rates, leading to a 15 basis point increase in deposit costs.

Criticized and classified loans increased by $75 million, primarily from CapStar and multifamily properties.

Loan-to-deposit ratio ticked up modestly due to planned deposit runoff at CapStar.

Noninterest-bearing deposit mix is expected to fall to 22% by year-end, indicating a shift in deposit composition.

Prolonged higher interest rates have impacted some multifamily projects, leading to slower lease-up and tighter cash flow.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the 30% down beta assumption and how it might trend into 2025?

A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: The 30% down beta is primarily derived from our exception price book, which is about $12.3 billion. We expect an 85% beta on the way down for this book. The trend into 2025 will depend on short-term rates and the shape of the curve, with more focus on fixed asset repricing.

Q: What are the main drivers of your loan growth, and do you expect this trend to continue?

A: Mark Sander, President and COO: Loan growth was broad across the footprint, split between CRE and C&I. Business banking also saw significant growth. We expect this trend to continue due to our strategic hires and market expansions.

Q: How do you feel about the overall outlook given recent environmental changes?

A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: Our balance sheet is neutral, so short-term rate changes won't significantly impact NII. We see potential upside in wealth management and mortgage sectors, which performed better than expected.

Q: Can you unpack the NII guidance for the rest of the year?

A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: We expect a slight improvement in the fourth quarter. The core margin firmed up this quarter, and we anticipate a couple of basis points movement in the third quarter.

Q: What was the accretion this quarter, and what do you expect for the rest of the year?

A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: Accretion from CapStar was about $5.5 million, adding 3 basis points. We expect this to remain stable for the rest of the year.

Q: Can you provide insights into credit migration within criticized and classified loans?

A: Mark Sander, President and COO: We saw about $75 million in criticized and classified loans from CapStar, mainly in multifamily properties. These properties have strong sponsor support and low loss content.

Q: How do you plan to fund 5% to 7% annualized loan growth?

A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: We aim to fund asset generation with core deposits. If deposits are lighter, we have capacity on brokered and wholesale funding. We remain on the offense to acquire new relationships.

Q: Any thoughts on share repurchase given the current TCE ratio?

A: James Ryan, CEO: We are conscious of the TCE ratio and stock price. While share repurchase is a tool we consider, we don't feel the need to rush into it and will evaluate as the year progresses.

Q: Are there any plans to tweak exposures or consider strategic M&A?

A: James Ryan, CEO: We continually optimize the balance sheet but have no major plans for significant changes. Our focus remains on organic growth and compounding tangible book value.

Q: Is new loan production margin accretive or neutral?

A: John Moran, Chief Strategy Officer: New loan production is margin accretive.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.