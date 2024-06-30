Cadence Bank (CADE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Loan Growth and Improved Efficiency

Cadence Bank (CADE) reports significant gains in net income and loan growth, with improved net interest margin and efficiency ratio.

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $127.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, up $0.07 or over 11% from Q1 2024.
  • Net Loan Growth: $430 million, over 5% annualized.
  • Core Customer Deposits Growth: $237 million, just under 3% annualized.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.27%, up 5 basis points from Q1 2024.
  • Adjusted Efficiency Ratio: 56.7%, improved from 60.1% in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: $356 million, up $2.4 million or 0.7% from Q1 2024.
  • Non-Interest Revenue: $85.7 million, up $1.9 million or 2.3% from Q1 2024.
  • Wealth Management Income: Up $1.2 million or 5% from Q1 2024.
  • Mortgage Origination Revenue: $4 million, up 26% from Q1 2024.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $22 million, consistent with Q1 2024.
  • Net Charge-Offs: $22.6 million, 28 basis points as a percent of loans annualized.
  • Allowance for Credit Loss Coverage: 1.41%, down 3 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: 256,000 shares at a weighted average price of $26.97.
  • Subordinated Debt Called: $139 million with a 5.65% coupon.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1): 11.9%.
  • Total Capital: 14.2% as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Cadence Bank (CADE, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $135.1 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, with adjusted net income from continuing operations of $127.9 million or $0.69 per diluted common share, representing an 11% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net loan growth of $430 million, or just over 5% annualized, was achieved, aligning with full-year expectations.
  • Core customer deposits grew by $237 million, or just under 3% annualized, and have grown approximately 4% annualized year-to-date.
  • Net interest margin improved for the third consecutive quarter to 3.27%, up 5 basis points from the first quarter.
  • Credit quality remained stable, with provisions for credit losses and net charge-offs relatively flat compared to the first quarter, and improvements in non-performing, criticized, and classified loan totals.

Negative Points

  • Total deposits declined by just over $260 million, driven by a reduction in public funds and brokered deposits.
  • Adjusted expenses are expected to be higher in the latter half of the year due to annual merit increases and other factors.
  • The FDIC deposit insurance special assessment of $6.3 million impacted the quarter's results.
  • The sale of Cadence Business Solutions resulted in a one-time gain of $15 million, which will not have a significant ongoing impact.
  • The cost of deposits increased by 8 basis points to 2.53% for the second quarter, although this was the lowest quarterly increase cycle to date.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The NIB mix was better than anticipated this quarter. Should we expect that the NIB mix stabilizes around this 22%, 23% level given the likelihood of rates going down?
A: We still expect those deposits as a percent of total deposits to come down until we get more meaningful rate cuts. We now expect those to come down closer to a 21% level toward the end of this year and likely not reach the 20% level until perhaps the middle of next year. (Valerie Toalson, CFO)

Q: How should we think about buybacks in the second half given the CET 1 ratio is at 11.9%?
A: Our buyback program remains opportunistic. We are not afraid to hold capital for future uses, whether for organic or inorganic growth. We will continue to be opportunistic as we look forward. (James Rollins, CEO)

Q: Can you provide any color on the criticized improvement this quarter and any comments specifically on the restaurant or QSR portfolio?
A: We have seen normal migration within criticized numbers into NPA and out of NPA. Specifically, in the QSR segment, we have seen incremental improvement with no more negative migration. (Chris Bagley, President; Billy Braddock, Chief Credit Officer)

Q: What does the pipeline look like for the back half of the year for loan growth?
A: Pipelines are strong, and the pull-through rate has been fantastic. We have seen some payoffs, but the pipelines are as full as they have been since 2022. We expect growth across all lines, with Texas leading the way, but also seeing good growth in Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. (James Rollins, CEO; Billy Braddock, Chief Credit Officer)

Q: Can you give us an idea of the starting point you'd like us to use on expenses?
A: Given the strong second quarter results, we now expect to finish the year toward the lower end of our annual guidance of plus or minus 1% on adjusted expenses. A reasonable base level to start from would be the low to mid-260s. (Valerie Toalson, CFO)

Q: How much has the change in the forward curve from last quarter to this quarter impacted your outlook on revenues?
A: The change in the forward curve has not had much impact. The loan growth and repricing of the back book continue to drive our margin improvement. (Valerie Toalson, CFO)

Q: What is the outlook for deposit costs and CD repricing in the back half of the year?
A: Deposit cost increases have continued to stabilize. The blended average CD new and renewed rate was about 23 basis points less than last quarter, which will benefit us in the quarter-to-quarter shift in deposit costs. (Valerie Toalson, CFO)

Q: What is the funding plan for loan growth in the back half of the year?
A: We expect to fund loan growth through core customer deposits and possibly some additional securities cash flow. We have room to do this and expect to see normal organic growth of deposits. (James Rollins, CEO; Valerie Toalson, CFO)

Q: How do you plan to handle the expiration of the bank term funding program in January 2025?
A: Depending on where rates are, we will likely have some type of short-term borrowing to replace that. We will continue to focus on core deposit growth. (Valerie Toalson, CFO)

Q: How do you currently think about the opportunity for acquisitions at this point?
A: M&A has been a part of our past and will likely be part of our future. We focus on culture and in-footprint market expansion. We are ready today if the right opportunity arises. (James Rollins, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.