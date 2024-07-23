Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong EPS Growth and Raised Full-Year Guidance

Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) reports robust Q2 performance with significant earnings growth and optimistic outlook for 2024.

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • EPS: $2.42 in Q2, up 26% YoY.
  • Full Year EPS Guidance: $9.30 to $9.50 per share, targeting roughly 20% earnings growth.
  • Revenue: Up 8% ex. currency and 7% on an organic basis YoY.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 16.4% in Q2, up 170 basis points YoY.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $201 million in the first half, up $137 million YoY.
  • Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio: 2.2 at quarter end.
  • Shareholder Returns: $177 million returned through share repurchases and dividends in the first six months.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Increased by 9% to $0.88 per share.
  • Materials Group Sales: Up 6% ex. currency and on an organic basis YoY.
  • Materials Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 17.9% in Q2, up more than two points YoY.
  • Solutions Group Sales: Up 11% on an organic basis and 14% ex. currency YoY.
  • Solutions Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 16.8% in Q2, up 100 basis points YoY.
  • Intelligent Labels Sales: Up mid-to-high teens YoY.
  • Organic Sales Growth Guidance: 4.5% for 2024, 50 basis points higher than previous outlook.
  • Restructuring Savings: More than $50 million, up $5 million from previous outlook.
  • Currency Translation Headwind: Roughly $10 million in operating income for the year.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Avery Dennison Corp (AVY, Financial) delivered a strong quarter with EPS of $2.42, exceeding expectations.
  • The company raised its full-year guidance, now expecting earnings of $9.30 to $9.50 per share.
  • Materials Group demonstrated resilience with significant volume and margin expansion.
  • Solutions Group saw strong top-line growth and expanded margins, particularly in the retail apparel channel.
  • Intelligent Labels platform experienced mid to high teens growth, with strong performance in general retail, logistics, and apparel.

Negative Points

  • Retail volumes remained soft relative to long-term trends due to high inflation, with no expected improvement in the second half of the year.
  • Label volumes in North America were slightly below expectations.
  • Fourth-quarter growth is expected to be lower than previously anticipated due to the timing of customer rollouts.
  • Materials Group margins are expected to moderate in the third quarter due to raw material cost inflation, particularly in paper prices.
  • SG&A expenses increased by $55 million year-over-year, driven by higher incentive compensation accruals and the return of temporary costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the timing of Intelligent Labels rollouts and the impact on revenue?
A: (Deon Stander, CEO) Our original outlook called for lower revenue growth relative to volume growth. We now target 20% volume growth with mid-teens revenue growth. The timing of customer rollouts, particularly in new categories, has shifted, impacting Q4 revenue. However, customer conviction in the technology remains high, and we see strong pipeline growth.

Q: What are the expectations for Solutions Group margins, especially post-destocking in the apparel market?
A: (Gregory Lovins, CFO) We expect margins to improve as apparel volumes normalize. We saw a 70 basis point improvement in Q2 versus Q1 and anticipate further improvement in the second half. We aim to return to the 18%-plus EBITDA margin range seen before the destocking.

Q: What drove the upside in Q2 results, particularly in Europe and apparel?
A: (Deon Stander, CEO) The upside was mainly due to better-than-expected performance in our labels business in Europe and quicker-than-expected normalization in apparel volumes. Retailers have now met their inventory targets, leading to an uptick in import volumes.

Q: How is Vestcom performing, and what is its role in the shift towards digital shelf labels?
A: (Deon Stander, CEO) Vestcom continues to perform well, contributing high-value segment business with above-average margins. It provides significant access to food customers, aiding our Intelligent Labels initiatives. While there was some softness in the drug store segment, we re-signed a major US retailer and expect to add another large retailer by year-end. Vestcom's data composition engine is crucial for both analog and digital shelf labels.

Q: Can you elaborate on the competitive dynamics in the RFID market and the impact on pricing?
A: (Deon Stander, CEO) The RFID market is competitive, but we maintain and expand our leadership through innovation in process, product, and solutions. Our scale and global reach position us well, especially for new customer adoptions. We expect pricing to moderate as the technology curve matures, but the focus remains on value creation for customers.

Q: How did SG&A expenses and raw material costs impact the quarter?
A: (Gregory Lovins, CFO) SG&A expenses increased due to higher incentive compensation accruals, reflecting our improved performance. Raw material costs saw low single-digit inflation sequentially but high single-digit deflation year-over-year, driven by paper, chemical, and film costs.

Q: What are the expectations for cost savings and their allocation between cost of goods sold and SG&A?
A: (Gregory Lovins, CFO) Cost savings are roughly evenly split between cost of goods sold and SG&A. We achieved savings through restructuring actions and ongoing productivity improvements, particularly in our materials business.

Q: What is the outlook for RFID growth in 2025, considering the timing issues in 2024?
A: (Deon Stander, CEO) We have high conviction in the long-term growth potential of RFID, driven by significant opportunities in logistics and food segments. We will provide more details on our strategic plans and outlook at our Investor Day in September.

Q: How did materials segment margins perform relative to expectations, and what were the key drivers?
A: (Gregory Lovins, CFO) Margins were higher than expected due to stronger top-line performance in Europe, restructuring savings, and ongoing productivity improvements. We aim to maintain or exceed our 17% EBITDA margin target for the materials segment.

Q: How is the company addressing deflation in Intelligent Labels and improving productivity?
A: (Deon Stander, CEO) We leverage our expertise in roll-to-roll process manufacturing and material science innovation to drive productivity and cost efficiency in Intelligent Labels. This approach helps us maintain a competitive edge and create value for customers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.