Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

PACCAR Inc (PCAR, Financial) reported excellent second-quarter revenues of $8.8 billion and net income of $1.12 billion.

PACCAR Parts' second-quarter revenues increased to $1.7 billion with a strong gross margin of 30.3%.

Kenworth and Peterbilt's first-half market share in the US and Canada grew significantly to 31.5%, up from 27.7% last year.

DAF Brazil increased its market share to 10.3% in the first six months of the year, up from 9.2% a year ago.

PACCAR Financial Services achieved a good pre-tax income of $111 million, reflecting a high-quality portfolio and normal used truck markets.

Negative Points

The European truck market is softer this year, impacting overall performance.

Third-quarter truck deliveries are estimated to be lower, around 43,000 to 44,000 trucks, reflecting normal market conditions and summer production shutdowns in Europe.

Parts business faced margin pressure with costs up 5% while prices increased only by 3%.

US and Canadian truckload segment rates remain soft, impacting overall market outlook.

There is some pricing pressure in the European market due to weaker demand.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The question is around your R&D and CapEx ramps. Is there a risk that emission regulations might change with a change in government, affecting your current plans?

A: Our R&D and CapEx expenses are increasing due to numerous promising projects, including technology related to emissions and operational efficiency improvements. While we can't predict changes in emission regulations, we believe any changes are unlikely to affect the total number of trucks delivered over a few years, though it might shift the timing.

Q: Can you unpack the Q3 expected 17% truck parts and other margins? Are there any one-time costs or pricing pressures?

A: The Q3 margin reflects the typical holiday season in Europe, which reduces unit output. Additionally, low truckload sector rates might impact pricing and costs. However, there are no significant one-time costs affecting this margin.

Q: You mentioned a seasonal shutdown in Europe for Q3. Should we expect Q4 deliveries to be higher than Q3?

A: We are in a more normal operating environment now, unlike previous years with timing and delivery issues. We expect Q3 deliveries to be around 43,000 to 44,000 units, reflecting this normalcy.

Q: You lowered the US-Canada outlook by about 10,000 units. What are the strengths and weaknesses within this market?

A: The vocational market remains strong, and the LTL market is healthy. However, the truckload sector is experiencing low spot and contract rates, which might have led to the reduced outlook.

Q: Can you expand on the price-cost dynamics in the parts segment and broader business?

A: In Q2, truck prices were up slightly less than 1%, and costs were up slightly more than 1%. For parts, prices increased by 3%, while costs rose by 5%, leading to some margin pressure. Despite a softer after-sales market, our parts business continues to perform well.

Q: What is your order book fill rate for Q3 and Q4?

A: We are nearly full for Q3 and over half full for Q4. The vocational and LTL markets are strong, while truckload carriers are still determining their plans for the rest of the year.

Q: Your deliveries were slightly ahead of expectations, but margins were at the lower end. Were there any unusual factors affecting margins?

A: There were no significant unusual factors. The industry faced a supplier issue in Mexico, which we managed well, leading to strong performance. We expect similar price-cost challenges in Q3.

Q: Are you seeing any changes in customer behavior regarding pre-buying ahead of new emission regulations?

A: Customers are still figuring out their buying plans for 2025 and 2026. Trucks are being well-used, and replacements will be needed eventually. PACCAR's inventory is healthy, and we are well-positioned for market share growth.

Q: How are warranty costs developing, and are they starting to come down?

A: Warranty costs are developing favorably, reflecting the excellent quality of our current trucks. We expect continued favorable pricing developments in the parts business.

Q: How has the truck industry's ability to hold on to price changed over the past five years?

A: The market now has access to high-quality PACCAR products that offer lower total cost of ownership, contributing to structurally stronger margins. Legislative improvements in greenhouse gas emissions have also enhanced fuel economy, creating value for customers.

