Release Date: July 23, 2024

Positive Points

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH, Financial) delivered record Q2 and first half results with total revenue increasing 15% to $265 million.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 34% to $1.18, exceeding expectations.

Cloud revenue grew by 35% and services revenue by 10%, driving top-line performance.

The company achieved double-digit top-line growth across all geographies.

Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) has a robust demand for its solutions, high customer satisfaction, and continues to invest in R&D.

Negative Points

The global macro environment remains volatile, which could impact future performance.

Some deals were pushed into future periods, indicating potential delays in revenue recognition.

The Chinese market is relatively flat, though it constitutes a small portion of the business.

Attrition rates, while lower than forecasted, still necessitate ongoing hiring to maintain service levels.

The company faces a 120 basis points headwind from license and maintenance revenue attrition due to the cloud transition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the migration of your WMS installed base to the cloud?

A: We are about 15% through the migration journey, which we estimate will take around six to seven years. This timeline has remained consistent, although it may extend slightly. The migration process is progressing as expected.

Q: How is demand across different geographies and products?

A: Demand is balanced across geographies and products. The Chinese market is somewhat flatter due to geopolitical tensions, but it represents a small portion of our business and does not significantly impact our overall top line.

Q: What are your expectations for cash taxes in the second half of the year?

A: We expect cash taxes to be in the range of $35 million to $38 million for the second half of the year, spread evenly across the two quarters.

Q: How is the opportunity within SAP's installed base affecting your pipeline activity?

A: While we are not banking on it, we see a growing trend of customers moving from on-prem to S4 HANA and choosing us for supply chain innovation. This trend is strategic and involves larger global players, indicating more opportunities in the future.

Q: Are the deals signed this quarter with global accounts indicative of a new trend?

A: We have a lot of global customers, and this quarter saw a nice spread across verticals and geographies. However, this is not particularly unusual for us.

Q: What are you most excited about in terms of product innovation and cross-sell opportunities in the next 12 to 18 months?

A: We are excited about the launch of our supply chain planning solution, which unifies supply chain planning and execution on a single platform. Additionally, we see significant opportunities in point-of-sale systems and warehouse management.

Q: What drove the higher-than-expected gross margins for subscription, maintenance, and services?

A: The positive mix between services and cloud revenue contributed to the higher gross margins.

Q: How are labor constraints and the need for efficiency affecting your conversations with retailers and businesses?

A: Labor constraints are driving the need for modern platforms and automation in both retail stores and distribution centers. Our solutions help improve efficiency, retention, and revenue generation, making them highly relevant in the current market.

Q: What is your hiring outlook for the second half of the year?

A: We plan to continue hiring, particularly in customer-facing and services roles. Our attrition rate is lower than forecasted, which helps with efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Q: Is your active supply chain planning solution designed to compete with established systems like Blue Yonder or Kinaxis?

A: Yes, our solution is designed to compete with established systems, particularly in the finished goods sector. It offers continuous planning and inventory optimization, unified with supply chain execution systems, providing a significant strategic advantage.

