Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and AI Milestones

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) reports a 14% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by Google Cloud and AI advancements.

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $84.7 billion, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Google Services Revenue: $73.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year.
  • Google Search and Other Advertising Revenue: $48.5 billion, up 14% year-over-year.
  • YouTube Advertising Revenue: $8.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year.
  • Google Cloud Revenue: $10.3 billion, up 29% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $27.4 billion, up 26% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: 32%.
  • Net Income: $23.6 billion.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.89.
  • Free Cash Flow: $13.5 billion for the quarter, $60.8 billion for the trailing 12 months.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $101 billion.
  • Google Cloud Operating Income: $1.2 billion, operating margin of 11%.
  • Other Bets Revenue: $365 million.
  • Other Bets Operating Loss: $1.1 billion.
  • Total Cost of Revenues: $35.5 billion, up 11% year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: $21.8 billion, up 5% year-over-year.
  • Capital Expenditures (CapEx): $13 billion for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial) reported strong revenue growth, with consolidated revenues of $84.7 billion, up 14% year-over-year.
  • Google Cloud achieved significant milestones, crossing $10 billion in quarterly revenues and $1 billion in quarterly operating profit for the first time.
  • AI initiatives are driving new growth, with AI infrastructure and generative AI solutions generating billions in revenues and being used by over 2 million developers.
  • YouTube remains the number one streaming platform in the US, with views on YouTube Shorts and Connected TVs more than doubling last year.
  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG) continues to innovate in AI, with advancements in AI Overviews, visual search via Lens, and the versatile Gemini model family.

Negative Points

  • Network advertising revenues declined by 5% year-over-year.
  • Operating expenses increased by 5%, primarily due to higher R&D costs.
  • The company faces challenges in fully unlocking the potential of AI use cases, particularly in enterprise applications.
  • There are concerns about the sustainability of the current operating margins, given the expected increases in depreciation and expenses associated with higher levels of investment in technical infrastructure.
  • The decision to not deprecate cookies in Chrome may raise questions about the company's commitment to improving user privacy.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you talk about areas where you've seen faster-than-expected traction or testing adoption of some of the AI, generative AI capabilities versus slower-than-expected traction and testing from a Google perspective?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: On the consumer side, we've seen positive traction with AI Overviews in Search, enhancing user experience. On the enterprise side, while there are promising use cases in areas like coding and customer service, there's still work to be done to fully unlock these opportunities.

Q: Are there any more tangible examples of areas you can talk to us about where you still see further ways to drive more efficiency across the company?
A: Ruth Porat, CFO: We continue to focus on product and process prioritization, organizational efficiency, and technical infrastructure improvements. Recent examples include combining the devices and services product area with platforms and ecosystems to enhance product execution and efficiency.

Q: Can you help us understand where you are in rolling out AI Overviews and any more color around click-through rates and monetization levels relative to traditional searches?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: AI Overviews have been rolled out in the US and will expand to more countries. We are focused on quality and expanding use cases. Philipp Schindler, CBO: Ads appearing above or below AI Overviews are helpful, and we will soon start testing search and shopping ads within AI Overviews in the US.

Q: Can you talk a bit about what we should expect in terms of new experience in Chrome and why the company makes a decision not to go down the path on deprecating cookies?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: We are committed to improving privacy in Chrome. Given the feedback from stakeholders, we believe user choice is the best path forward. We will continue investing in privacy-enhancing technologies.

Q: How are you seeing AI actually get adopted, implemented, and what it potentially could mean for the strategic positioning of the Cloud business?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: AI is driving significant traction in Cloud, with over 2 million developers using our AI tools. We are seeing early use cases in areas like customer service and coding, and we believe AI will be a major driver of growth for Cloud.

Q: How are you using AI internally to help cut costs? Are you seeing better efficiencies with your engineers?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: We are using AI tools internally to enhance productivity, particularly in coding. While it's still early stages, we are seeing promising results that will translate into better models and products.

Q: Would you characterize the cloud acceleration as new AI demand helping drive that year-to-date, or is it more of a rebound in general compute and other demand?
A: Ruth Porat, CFO: The growth in Cloud is driven by both AI-related solutions and general compute demand. We are particularly encouraged by the adoption of our generative AI solutions among our top customers.

Q: When do you think we'll start talking about direct response being a much bigger contributor to YouTube's growth versus brand?
A: Philipp Schindler, CBO: Direct response is already benefiting from AI-powered campaigns and tools. We are optimistic about its growth potential, especially with new launches in YouTube shopping and other direct response initiatives.

Q: How are you thinking about the return on invested capital with this AI CapEx cycle?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: Investing aggressively in AI infrastructure is crucial for us. The risk of under-investing is greater than over-investing. We focus on optimizing hardware, software, and model deployment to ensure efficient use of capital.

Q: Do you think the AI industry is close to or far away from hitting some kind of wall on foundation model improvement in AI training based on lack of availability of new data to train on?
A: Sundar Pichai, CEO: While scaling models is challenging, there are still many optimizations and use cases to explore. We are focused on translating AI capabilities into real-world applications, which will drive continued progress.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.