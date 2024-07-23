Q2 2024 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Kenny Chae - Akzo Nobel NV - Investor Relations



Hi. Good morning, and welcome to Akzo Nobel's investor update for the second quarter of 2024. I'm Kenny Chae, Head of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Greg Guillaume, and CFO, Maarten de Vries will take you through our results.



We'll refer to the presentation which you can follow by webcast or download from our website at Akzonobel.com. A replay of the webcast will also be made available following the event. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations team. On slide 2, before we start a reminder of our forward-looking statements disclaimer. Please note this also applies to the conference call and answers to your questions.



I will now hand over to Greg, who will start on slide 3 of the presentation.



Greg Poux-Guillaume - Akzo Nobel NV - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Committee



Thanks, Kenny. Good morning to everyone on the call. Our performance for Q2 showed