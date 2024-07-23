Jul 23, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Banc of California's second quarter of 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions). Please also note that this event is being recorded today. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ann DeVries - Banc of California Inc - Head of IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining Banc of California's second quarter earnings call. Today's call is being recorded and a copy of the recording will be available later today on our Investor Relations website.
Today's presentation will also include non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations for these measures and additional required information is available in the earnings press release and earnings presentation, which are available on our Investor Relations website.
Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of our control and actual results may differ materially.
For a
Q2 2024 Banc of California Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...