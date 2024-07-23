Q2 2024 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Rachel Frank - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Kiniksa's call to discuss our second-quarter 2024 financial results and recent portfolio execution. A press release highlighting these results can be found in our website under the Investors section.



As for the agenda, our Chief Executive Officer, Sanj K. Patel, will start with an introduction. Next Ross Moat, our Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on the ARCALYST commercial execution. From there, Mark Ragosa, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our second-quarter 2024 financial results. And finally, Sanj will return for closing remarks and to kick off the Q&A