Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $1.02 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $3.6 Billion Misses

Service Segment Drives Strong Performance Amidst Challenges in New Equipment Sales

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.6 billion, fell short of estimates of $3.73 billion, down 3.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.02, up 13.3% year-over-year, surpassing the prior year's $0.90.
  • Service Segment Performance: Net sales up 3.0%, with organic sales growth of 5.1% and a 4.2% increase in the maintenance portfolio.
  • Operating Profit: GAAP operating profit of $570 million, with a margin expansion of 20 basis points to 15.8%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow of $353 million, down from $434 million in the prior year.
  • Share Repurchases: $300 million in share repurchases during the quarter, totaling $600 million for the first half of 2024.
  • Updated Full-Year Outlook: Adjusted EPS guidance raised to $3.85 to $3.90, reflecting confidence in the Service-driven strategy.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Otis, the largest global elevator and escalator supplier by revenue, reported a mixed quarter with earnings per share (EPS) surpassing analyst estimates while revenue fell short.

Company Overview

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) is renowned as the largest global elevator and escalator supplier by revenue, holding approximately 18% of the global market share. Founded in 1854 by Elisha Graves Otis, the company revolutionized the industry with a safety mechanism that prevents elevators from falling if the hoisting cable fails. Otis' business model encompasses the installation of elevator units in new buildings, followed by maintenance services, and eventually the replacement of units after their 15- to 20-year useful life. The company boasts an installed base under service exceeding 2 million elevators, similar to competitors Kone, Schindler, and TK Elevator.

Performance Highlights

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) reported second-quarter net sales of $3.6 billion, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year, driven primarily by a decline in New Equipment sales. Despite this, the company achieved a GAAP EPS of $1.02, up 13.3%, and an adjusted EPS of $1.06, up 15.2%, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.00.

1816058639987929088.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

The Service segment was a significant contributor to Otis' performance, with net sales increasing by 3.0% and organic sales up by 5.1%. The segment's operating profit margin expanded by 110 basis points to 24.7%, driven by higher volume, favorable pricing, and productivity improvements. However, the New Equipment segment faced challenges, with net sales decreasing by 11.4% due to declines in China and the Americas.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Net Sales $3.6 billion $3.72 billion -3.2%
GAAP EPS $1.02 $0.90 13.3%
Adjusted EPS $1.06 $0.92 15.2%
Operating Profit Margin 15.8% 15.6% 20 bps
Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 17.0% 15.9% 110 bps

Income Statement and Cash Flow

Otis reported a GAAP operating profit of $570 million, a slight decrease from $580 million in the previous year. Adjusted operating profit, however, increased to $613 million from $590 million. The company's cash flow from operations was $308 million, with an adjusted free cash flow of $353 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"Otis delivered solid quarterly performance led by the strength in our Service segment, which delivered portfolio growth of 4.2%, mid-single digit organic sales growth and 110 basis points of margin expansion. Our overall performance delivered mid-teens EPS growth," said Judy Marks, Chair, CEO, & President.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) has updated its full-year outlook, raising its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $3.85 to $3.90, reflecting confidence in its Service-driven, customer-centric strategy.

Analysis

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS, Financial) demonstrated resilience in its Service segment, which offset the challenges faced in the New Equipment segment. The company's ability to expand margins and increase EPS highlights effective cost management and operational efficiency. However, the decline in New Equipment sales, particularly in China and the Americas, poses a challenge that the company needs to address to sustain long-term growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Otis Worldwide Corp for further details.

