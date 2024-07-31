FTAI Aviation Ltd Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $443.59M, GAAP EPS Misses at -$2.26

FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) Posts Q2 2024 Results, Declares Dividend

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $443.59 million, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $362.23 million.
  • Net Loss: $228.21 million, compared to a net income of $46.42 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$2.26, reflecting a substantial decline from $0.47 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $213.90 million, up from $153.08 million year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per ordinary share, payable on August 20, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. FTAI Aviation Ltd is an aerospace company that owns and maintains commercial jet engines, focusing on CFM56 engines. The company also owns and leases jet aircraft, facilitating the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Performance Overview

FTAI Aviation Ltd reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $228.2 million for Q2 2024, translating to a basic and diluted loss per ordinary share of $2.26. This performance significantly missed the analyst estimates of $0.30 earnings per share. The company's total revenues for the quarter stood at $443.6 million, surpassing the estimated revenue of $362.23 million.

1816059087587274752.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue beat, FTAI Aviation Ltd faced substantial challenges, including high operating expenses and a significant internalization fee to an affiliate amounting to $300 million. These factors contributed to the overall net loss. The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $213.9 million, reflecting a robust operational performance despite the net loss.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Lease Income $70.8 million $59.5 million
Maintenance Revenue $51.2 million $42.1 million
Asset Sales Revenue $72.4 million $76.8 million
Aerospace Products Revenue $245.2 million $92.7 million
Total Revenues $443.6 million $274.3 million
Total Expenses $661.4 million $217.8 million
Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $(228.2) million $46.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, FTAI Aviation Ltd reported total assets of $3.45 billion, up from $2.96 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $169.5 million, a significant increase from $90.8 million as of December 31, 2023. Total liabilities were reported at $3.38 billion, with debt, net, amounting to $3.08 billion.

Dividend Declaration

On July 23, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per ordinary share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, payable on August 20, 2024, to holders of record on August 12, 2024. Additionally, dividends were declared on various series of preferred shares, payable on September 16, 2024, to holders of record on September 6, 2024.

Analysis and Conclusion

FTAI Aviation Ltd's Q2 2024 results highlight a mixed performance. While the company achieved higher-than-expected revenues, the substantial net loss and high operating expenses pose significant challenges. The declared dividends reflect the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders despite the financial hurdles. Investors and stakeholders will closely monitor FTAI's strategic initiatives to enhance profitability and manage expenses effectively in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FTAI Aviation Ltd for further details.

