KBR Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.79, Revenue at $1.9 Billion, Slightly Above Estimates

Strong Performance Across Key Metrics and Strategic Acquisition Announcement

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.9 billion, slightly above the estimated $1.875 billion, but up 6% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $106 million, a significant improvement from a loss of $351 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.79, showing a substantial increase from a loss of $2.60 per share in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $216 million, up 13% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.6%.
  • Operating Cash Flows: $170 million, down 33% compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Bookings and Options: $2.1 billion during the quarter, maintaining a 1.0x trailing-twelve-months book-to-bill ratio.
  • Backlog: Total backlog and options stood at $20.1 billion as of June 28, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, showcasing robust financial results and strategic advancements. KBR Inc (KBR), a global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services, operates through two main segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. The company has a presence in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people.

1816059101839519744.png

Performance Highlights

KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) reported revenues of $1.9 billion for Q2 2024, a 6% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by both the Sustainable Technology Solutions and Government Solutions segments. The company achieved a net income of $106 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $351 million in Q2 2023. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 13% year-over-year to $216 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.6%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.9 billion $1.75 billion
Net Income (Loss) $106 million $(351) million
Adjusted EBITDA $216 million $191 million
Diluted EPS $0.79 $(2.60)
Adjusted EPS $0.83 $0.74

Strategic Developments

KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) announced the anticipated acquisition of LinQuest Corporation, an engineering, data analytics, and digital integration company, for $737 million. This acquisition is expected to accelerate KBR's strategy of delivering high-end technology and mission capabilities, particularly in support of the U.S. Space Force and other defense agencies.

"The announcement of the agreement to acquire LinQuest builds on the strategy outlined in our investor day. We believe LinQuest will be an important accelerator to KBR's strategy of furthering the delivery of high-end technology, expertise, and mission capabilities," said Stuart Bradie, KBR's President and CEO.

Financial Achievements and Guidance

For the first half of 2024, KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) reported revenues of $3.7 billion, a 6% increase year-over-year. Net income for the period was $199 million, compared to a net loss of $265 million in the first half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2024 was $423 million, up 13% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.5%.

Updated fiscal 2024 guidance reflects the company's strong performance and strategic outlook:

Metric Updated Guidance Prior Guidance
Revenue $7.4B - $7.7B $7.4B - $7.7B
Adjusted EBITDA $825M - $850M $810M - $850M
Diluted EPS $2.94 - $3.09 $2.88 - $3.08
Adjusted EPS $3.15 - $3.30 $3.10 - $3.30
Operating Cash Flows $460M - $480M $450M - $480M

Conclusion

KBR Inc (KBR, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and raising its profit and cash flow guidance for the year. The company's strategic acquisition of LinQuest is expected to further enhance its capabilities and drive future growth. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed information in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KBR Inc for further details.

