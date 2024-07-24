On July 24, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Prosperity Bancshares Inc provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to midsize businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Prosperity Bancshares Inc reported a net income of $111.6 million for Q2 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17. This performance surpassed the analyst estimate of $1.12 per share. The company also reported a revenue of $292.13 million, aligning with market expectations.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $111.6 million $110.4 million $86.9 million Diluted EPS $1.17 $1.18 $0.94 Net Interest Margin 2.94% 2.79% 2.73% Loans $22.32 billion $21.27 billion $21.65 billion Deposits $27.93 billion $27.18 billion $27.38 billion

Performance Analysis

The increase in net income and EPS was primarily driven by the successful merger with Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. on April 1, 2024. This merger contributed significantly to the growth in loans and deposits. Loans increased by $1.06 billion or 5.0% during the quarter, while deposits grew by $757.6 million or 2.8%.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses rose to $258.8 million, an 8.6% increase from the previous quarter. The net interest margin also improved by 15 basis points to 2.94%, reflecting better loan and deposit rates.

Challenges and Strategic Moves

Despite the positive performance, Prosperity Bancshares faced some challenges, including merger-related expenses and a special assessment by the FDIC. The company incurred $9.1 million in merger-related provisions for credit losses and $4.4 million in merger-related expenses. Additionally, a $3.6 million FDIC special assessment impacted the financials.

"We are optimistic about the future and confident in our ability to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders," stated David Zalman, Senior Chairman and CEO of Prosperity Bancshares.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2024, Prosperity Bancshares reported total assets of $39.76 billion, a slight decrease from $39.91 billion a year ago. However, linked quarter total assets increased by $1.01 billion, primarily due to the Lone Star merger.

Nonperforming assets remained low at 0.25% of average interest-earning assets, indicating strong asset quality. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $359.9 million, representing 1.61% of total loans.

Stock Repurchase and Dividend

During Q2 2024, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 671 thousand shares of common stock at an average price of $58.86 per share. The company also declared a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on October 1, 2024.

