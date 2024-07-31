Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.64, Revenue of $2.64 Billion Misses Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Freight Segment and Improved Margins

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.64 billion, up 9.8% year-over-year, missed estimates of $2.78 billion.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.64, up 54.7% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Operating Margin: 16.3%, up from 12.9% in the prior year.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $235 million, up from $115 million in the year-ago period.
  • Shareholder Returns: $235 million returned via share repurchases and dividends.
  • Freight Segment Sales Growth: 13.1%, driven by Equipment and Components up 36.4% and 17.5%, respectively.
  • 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: Raised and tightened to a range of $7.20 to $7.50, up 24.2% from 2023 at the midpoint.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is a provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries, and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It operates through two main business segments: Freight and Transit, with the Freight segment generating the majority of the company's revenue.

1816073652597321728.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp reported net sales of $2.64 billion for Q2 2024, a 9.8% increase from $2.41 billion in Q2 2023. The company's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $1.64, up 54.7% from $1.06 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.96, a 39.0% increase from $1.41 in Q2 2023.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $2.64 billion $2.41 billion +9.8%
GAAP Gross Margin 33.0% 30.1% +2.9 pts
Adjusted Gross Margin 33.3% 30.4% +2.9 pts
GAAP Operating Margin 16.3% 12.9% +3.4 pts
Adjusted Operating Margin 19.3% 16.4% +2.9 pts
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.64 $1.06 +54.7%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.96 $1.41 +39.0%
Cash Flow from Operations $235 million $115 million +104.3%

Segment Performance

The Freight segment saw a significant sales increase of 13.1%, driven primarily by Equipment and Components, which were up 36.4% and 17.5%, respectively. The Transit segment also experienced a modest sales increase of 2.0%, attributed to higher aftermarket sales.

Operational Efficiency and Shareholder Returns

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp's GAAP operating margin improved to 16.3%, up from 12.9% in the previous year, while the adjusted operating margin rose to 19.3% from 16.4%. The company returned $235 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.

"The Wabtec team delivered another strong quarter, evidenced by robust sales and earnings per share growth," said Rafael Santana, Wabtec's President and CEO. "With the first half behind us, we are focused on executing against our second half deliverables. Demand on our end markets continues to be strong and we have significant opportunities for further growth given the quality of our products and the productivity and reliability that we provide for our customers."

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $595 million and total debt of $4.00 billion. The total available liquidity stood at $2.09 billion, including $1.50 billion available under current credit facilities.

Guidance and Outlook

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp raised and tightened its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.20 to $7.50, reflecting a 24.2% increase from 2023 at the midpoint. The revenue guidance range remains unchanged at $10.25 billion to $10.55 billion. The company expects operating cash flow conversion to exceed 90% for the full year 2024.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.