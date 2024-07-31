On July 24, 2024, Alkermes PLC (ALKS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a solid financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Ireland, and other parts of the world.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Alkermes PLC reported total revenues of $399.1 million for Q2 2024, exceeding the analyst estimate of $393.35 million. The company's GAAP net income from continuing operations was $94.7 million, translating to a diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55, slightly above the estimated EPS of $0.54. This performance underscores the company's ability to execute its business strategy effectively, despite the challenges in the biotechnology sector.

However, the company faces ongoing challenges, including the need to sustain profitability and navigate potential litigation risks. These challenges could impact future financial performance and operational stability.

Key Financial Achievements

Alkermes PLC's financial achievements in Q2 2024 are significant for a drug manufacturer. The company reported a 16% year-over-year increase in net sales of proprietary products, highlighting the strong market demand for its offerings. This growth is crucial for maintaining competitive advantage and driving long-term profitability in the biotechnology industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Total Revenues $399.1 million $617.4 million* GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $94.7 million $279.1 million GAAP Net Income $91.4 million $237.1 million* Non-GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $123.4 million $134.3 million EBITDA From Continuing Operations $118.6 million $299.1 million

*The Q2 2023 figures include approximately $245.5 million of back royalties related to U.S. net sales of long-acting INVEGA® products.

Revenue Highlights

Alkermes PLC's proprietary products showed impressive growth in Q2 2024:

LYBALVI: Revenues of $71.4 million, a 52% increase year-over-year.

ARISTADA: Revenues of $86.0 million, with a 6% sequential growth in new to brand prescriptions.

VIVITROL: Revenues of $111.9 million, a 10% increase year-over-year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Alkermes PLC reported cash, cash equivalents, and total investments of $962.5 million, up from $807.8 million at the end of Q1 2024. The company's total debt outstanding was $289.5 million. Additionally, Alkermes repurchased approximately 3.5 million ordinary shares at a total purchase price of $84.7 million during the quarter.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Alkermes PLC reiterated its financial expectations for 2024, emphasizing its strong financial position and operational priorities. Recent developments include positive topline results from the narcolepsy type 2 and idiopathic hypersomnia cohorts in its phase 1b proof-of-concept study for ALKS 2680, and the initiation of the Vibrance-1 phase 2 study of ALKS 2680 in patients with narcolepsy type 1.

Overall, Alkermes PLC's Q2 2024 financial results reflect robust performance and strategic execution, positioning the company well for future growth in the biotechnology sector.

