Popular Inc (BPOP) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $2.47, Revenue of $568.3 Million

Net Income Surges Amid Improved Credit Quality and Higher Net Interest Income

13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $177.8 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $103.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Net Interest Income: $568.3 million, up from $550.7 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.47, compared to $1.43 in Q1 2024.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $46.8 million, down from $72.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: $469.6 million, a decrease from $483.1 million in Q1 2024.
  • Non-Interest Income: $166.3 million, an increase from $163.8 million in Q1 2024.
  • Total Assets: $72.8 billion, up from $70.9 billion in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance. The Puerto Rico-based financial holding company reported a net income of $177.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, a significant increase from $103.3 million in the previous quarter.

1816074144576598016.png

Company Overview

Popular Inc, headquartered in Puerto Rico, operates through four main subsidiaries: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Banco Popular North America, Evertec, and Popular Financial Holdings. The company’s reportable segments include Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S.

Performance and Challenges

Popular Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was driven by higher net interest income and a lower provision for credit losses. The company also reported an expansion in its net interest margin by six basis points. However, challenges such as the FDIC special assessment and tax expenses related to prior period intercompany distributions impacted the first quarter results.

Financial Achievements

Popular Inc's net interest income for Q2 2024 was $568.3 million, up from $550.7 million in the previous quarter. The net interest margin increased to 3.22% from 3.16%. The company also announced a 13% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend and a $500 million common stock repurchase authorization, reflecting its strong capital position.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $568.3 million $550.7 million $531.7 million
Provision for Credit Losses $46.8 million $72.6 million $37.2 million
Net Income $177.8 million $103.3 million $151.2 million
Net Income per Common Share - Basic $2.47 $1.43 $2.10

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total assets increased to $72.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $70.9 billion in the previous quarter. Deposits also saw an increase, reaching $65.5 billion from $63.8 billion. Stockholders' equity rose to $5.4 billion, driven by the quarter's net income and changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Credit Quality

Credit quality metrics improved in Q2 2024, with non-performing loans (NPLs) decreasing by $12.3 million from the previous quarter. The ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio remained flat at 1.0%. Net charge-offs (NCOs) decreased to $53.6 million from $62.2 million in Q1 2024.

Commentary

Ignacio Alvarez, President and CEO, stated, "We are very pleased with our financial performance for the quarter. Our strong earnings were driven by higher net interest income and lower provision for credit losses. We also expanded our net interest margin by six basis points. Credit quality trends remained positive, with lower net charge-offs as well as lower levels and inflows of non-performing loans."

Analysis

Popular Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by significant increases in net income and net interest income, positions the company well for future growth. The improvements in credit quality and the strategic capital actions, including dividend increases and stock repurchases, underscore the company's robust financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Popular Inc for further details.

