ACNB Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.32 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $21.0 Million

Net Income and EPS Surpass Expectations Amidst Economic Challenges

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $11.3 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, for Q2 2024, up from $9.5 million, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $21.0 million for Q2 2024, a decrease of 4.7% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Return on Average Assets: 1.86% for Q2 2024, reflecting strong profitability metrics.
  • Total Loans: $1.68 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $14.6 million from March 31, 2024, and up $105.8 million year-over-year.
  • Total Deposits: $1.84 billion at June 30, 2024, marking the first linked quarter increase after nine consecutive quarterly declines.
  • Noninterest Income: $6.4 million for Q2 2024, up 3.8% from Q2 2023, driven by increases in insurance commissions and wealth management income.
  • Noninterest Expense: $16.4 million for Q2 2024, a slight increase of 0.7% from Q2 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, ACNB Corp (ACNB, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024. ACNB Corp, a financial holding company providing banking, insurance, and financial services through its subsidiaries ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., demonstrated significant growth and resilience in a challenging economic environment.

1816078784688975872.png

Performance Overview

ACNB Corp reported net income of $11.3 million, or $1.32 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This represents a notable increase from $9.5 million, or $1.12 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2023. The results also surpassed the analyst estimates of $1.20 earnings per share and $26.88 million in revenue.

Key financial highlights for the second quarter include:

  • Return on average assets was 1.86% and return on average equity was 16.12%.
  • Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin increased to 3.82% from 3.77% in the previous quarter.
  • Total loans grew to $1.68 billion, marking a 0.9% increase from the previous quarter and a 6.7% increase year-over-year.
  • Total deposits rose to $1.84 billion, the first quarterly increase after nine consecutive declines.
  • Non-performing loans decreased to 0.19% of total loans, down from 0.24% in the previous quarter.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

ACNB Corp's performance is particularly noteworthy given the economic challenges facing the financial services industry. The company's strategic focus on profitability and asset quality has yielded positive results. The reversal of $3.2 million in provisions for credit losses and unfunded commitments significantly impacted the quarterly results.

"We are pleased to announce strong results for the second quarter of 2024 which reflect our continued focus on profitability. In spite of the continued economic challenges to the financial services industry, our team remains focused on executing our strategic plan centered on our shareholders, customers, and our communities," said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Net interest income for the quarter was $21.0 million, a decrease of 4.7% compared to the same period in 2023. The FTE net interest margin decreased by 29 basis points year-over-year, primarily due to increased long-term borrowings and promotional time deposit balances and costs. However, the net interest margin showed improvement from the previous quarter, driven by higher loan yields and stabilized deposit balances.

Noninterest income increased by 3.8% year-over-year to $6.4 million, with insurance commissions and wealth management income contributing positively. Noninterest expenses were $16.4 million, a slight increase from the previous year, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $11.3 million $6.8 million $9.5 million
Diluted EPS $1.32 $0.80 $1.12
Net Interest Income $21.0 million $20.6 million $22.0 million
Noninterest Income $6.4 million $5.7 million $6.2 million
Noninterest Expenses $16.4 million $17.7 million $16.3 million

Analysis and Outlook

ACNB Corp's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 underscores its effective management and strategic focus. The company's ability to increase net income and EPS amidst economic headwinds is commendable. The improvement in net interest margin and the stabilization of deposits are positive indicators for future performance.

Looking ahead, ACNB Corp's strong capital position, superior asset quality metrics, and focus on profitability are expected to support continued growth and value creation for shareholders. The company's diversified revenue streams, including contributions from ACNB Insurance Services and Wealth Management, provide additional stability and growth potential.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ACNB Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.