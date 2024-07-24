Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $3.77 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $1.37 Billion

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Reports Second Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,374.1 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $1,360.45 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $3.77, reflecting a slight decrease from $3.87 in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Achieved an all-time record of $301.0 million, significantly up from $163.2 million in the prior year.
  • Operating Margin: Maintained at 18.0%, consistent with the same quarter last year.
  • Debt Reduction: Made a substantial debt maturity payment of $450 million, reducing net debt to $2,354.2 million from $2,596.6 million at year-end 2022.
  • Acquisitions: Completed acquisitions of Valeport and Adimec for a total of $123.6 million, enhancing the company's portfolio.
  • Stock Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares for $193.8 million, with continued repurchases expected under the current $1.25 billion authorization.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets, with approximately a fourth of its revenue derived from contracts with the United States government. The company operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems.

1816083688291725312.png

Performance Overview

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY, Financial) reported second quarter net sales of $1,374.1 million, a 3.6% decrease from $1,424.7 million in the same period last year. Despite the decline in sales, the company achieved a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.69. Non-GAAP diluted EPS stood at $4.58, also exceeding expectations.

Net income attributable to Teledyne was $180.2 million, down 2.8% from $185.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The company’s GAAP operating margin remained steady at 18.0%, while the non-GAAP operating margin improved slightly to 21.6% from 21.4% in the previous year.

Segment Performance

The Digital Imaging segment, which contributes the largest proportion of revenue, saw a 6.8% decline in net sales to $739.4 million. This was primarily due to lower sales of industrial automation imaging systems, X-ray products, and commercial infrared imaging systems. Operating income for this segment decreased by 8.9% to $113.5 million.

The Instrumentation segment experienced a 1.6% increase in net sales to $333.5 million, driven by stronger offshore energy and defense markets. Operating income for this segment rose by 7.1% to $87.2 million.

The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment reported a 4.5% increase in net sales to $194.4 million, with operating income up 7.3% to $57.1 million. This growth was attributed to higher sales of aerospace and defense electronics.

The Engineered Systems segment saw an 8.7% decline in net sales to $106.8 million, primarily due to lower sales from missile defense and maritime programs. Operating income for this segment dropped by 34.8% to $7.5 million.

Financial Achievements

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY, Financial) achieved an all-time record cash from operations of $318.7 million and free cash flow of $301.0 million. The company also made a $450 million debt maturity payment and completed the acquisitions of Valeport and Adimec for an aggregate consideration of $123.6 million. Capital deployment through July 2024 included estimated stock repurchases of approximately $278 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,374.1 million $1,424.7 million
GAAP Operating Margin 18.0% 18.0%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 21.6% 21.4%
GAAP Diluted EPS $3.77 $3.87
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $4.58 $4.67
Free Cash Flow $301.0 million $163.2 million

Commentary and Outlook

"In the second quarter, Teledyne achieved all-time record free cash flow, allowing us to deploy approximately $852 million on debt repayment, acquisitions, and stock repurchases through July,” said Robert Mehrabian, Executive Chairman. “Our earnings exceeded expectations, orders were greater than sales for the third consecutive quarter, and we ended the period with record backlog. Therefore, we are reasonably confident that quarterly sales will again increase sequentially, and we will return to year-over-year growth in the second half of 2024."

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY, Financial) has provided a full-year 2024 GAAP diluted EPS outlook of $15.87 to $16.13 and affirmed its full-year 2024 non-GAAP EPS outlook of $19.25 to $19.45. The company’s strong cash flow and strategic acquisitions position it well for future growth, despite the challenges faced in certain segments.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teledyne Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.