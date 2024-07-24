Simmons First National Corp Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.32, Revenue at $197.2 Million

Net Income and Revenue Show Positive Progression

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $40.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $38.9 million in Q1 2024 but down from $58.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.32 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.31 in Q1 2024 and $0.46 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Revenue: $197.2 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $201.84 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased to 2.69%, up 3 basis points from Q1 2024.
  • Total Loans: $17.2 billion, up 1% on a linked quarter basis and 2% year-over-year.
  • Nonperforming Loans: Decreased to $103.4 million from $107.3 million in Q1 2024.
  • Book Value Per Share: $27.56, up from $27.42 in Q1 2024 and $26.59 in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Simmons First National Corp (SFNC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The financial holding company, which provides a range of banking services including consumer, real estate, and commercial loans, reported net income of $40.8 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32, slightly exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.31. Total revenue for the quarter was $197.2 million, just below the estimated $201.84 million.

1816088815891279872.png

Company Overview

Simmons First National Corp is a financial holding company that, through its subsidiaries, offers a variety of banking services. These include consumer, real estate, and commercial loans, as well as checking, savings, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio includes construction, single-family residential, and commercial loans, among others. Additionally, Simmons provides trust services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance, consumer finance, and small business administration lending, operating primarily within the United States.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Simmons First National Corp reported net income of $40.8 million, up from $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 but down from $58.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. Diluted EPS was $0.32, compared to $0.31 in the previous quarter and $0.46 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings were $41.9 million, with adjusted diluted EPS at $0.33, slightly above the previous quarter's $0.32 but below the $0.48 from the second quarter of 2023.

Bob Fehlman, Simmons’ Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Overall, we were very pleased with our results for the quarter as key profitability metrics – net income, total revenue and pre-provision net revenue – all showed positive progression on a linked quarter basis."

Financial Achievements

Key financial achievements for the quarter included a 4% increase in total loans on a linked quarter annualized basis and a 15 basis point increase in the yield on the loan portfolio. The net interest margin rose by 3 basis points to 2.69%, driven by a slower pace of increase in deposit costs and easing noninterest bearing deposit migration. Credit quality trends were also positive, with decreases in nonperforming loans and past due loans.

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for the second quarter was $153.9 million, up from $151.9 million in the first quarter but down from $163.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Interest income increased to $329.1 million, primarily due to higher loan production and rates. However, interest expense also rose to $175.2 million, driven by increased borrowing costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total loans at the end of the quarter were $17.2 billion, up from $17.0 billion in the previous quarter and $16.8 billion a year ago. Total deposits decreased to $21.8 billion from $22.4 billion in the first quarter and $22.5 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 79%, reflecting a more aggressive lending strategy.

Metric 2Q24 1Q24 2Q23
Total Revenue ($M) 197.2 195.1 208.2
Net Income ($M) 40.8 38.9 58.3
Diluted EPS ($) 0.32 0.31 0.46
Net Interest Margin (%) 2.69 2.66 2.76

Analysis

Simmons First National Corp's performance in the second quarter of 2024 shows resilience amid economic uncertainties. The slight increase in net income and EPS compared to the previous quarter indicates effective cost management and strategic loan pricing. However, the year-over-year decline in net income and revenue highlights ongoing challenges in the banking sector, including rising interest expenses and competitive pressures.

Overall, Simmons First National Corp's strong capital and liquidity positions, coupled with positive credit quality trends, suggest that the company is well-positioned for future growth, particularly in a higher interest rate environment. Investors should monitor the company's ability to maintain its profitability and manage costs effectively in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Simmons First National Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.