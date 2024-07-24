United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.54 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $233.02M Misses Expectations

Strong Margin Expansion and Disciplined Expense Control Drive Growth

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $66.6 million for Q2 2024, a 5% increase from $63.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.54, up 2% from $0.53 in the same quarter last year and 6% from $0.51 in Q1 2024.
  • Revenue: $233.02 million, below analyst estimates of $238.95 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased by 17 basis points to 3.37% from the previous quarter.
  • Return on Assets: 0.97%, or 1.04% on an operating basis.
  • Return on Equity: 7.53%, with a return on tangible common equity of 11.68%.
  • Deposits: $22.98 billion, a 3% increase year-over-year from $22.25 billion.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, United Community Banks Inc (UCBI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting second-quarter results. The bank holding company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Union Community Bank, has shown notable financial performance this quarter.

1816093850729607168.png

Company Overview

United Community Banks Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Union Community Bank. The bank has numerous offices throughout Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. It has traditionally grown through organic growth and selective acquisitions. United conducts substantially all of its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, offering a full range of retail and corporate banking services.

Performance and Challenges

United Community Banks Inc reported net income of $66.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, with pre-tax, pre-provision income at $98.2 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.54, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.51. This represents a 2% increase from the same quarter last year and a 6% increase from the first quarter of 2024. On an operating basis, diluted EPS was $0.58, up 5% year-over-year.

Despite the positive earnings, the company faced challenges such as a decrease in both loans and deposits compared to the first quarter. However, disciplined pricing strategies led to a $9.55 million increase in net interest income.

Financial Achievements

United Community Banks Inc achieved a net interest margin increase of 17 basis points to 3.37% from the first quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets rose by 20 basis points to 5.59%, while the cost of deposits increased by only three basis points to 2.35%. This margin expansion is crucial for the bank's profitability.

Return on assets was 0.97%, or 1.04% on an operating basis, while return on equity was 7.53%, and return on tangible common equity was 11.68%. These metrics indicate strong financial health and efficient use of equity.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $66.6 million $62.6 million $63.3 million
Diluted EPS $0.54 $0.51 $0.53
Net Interest Revenue $208.7 million $199.1 million $200.3 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the second quarter, United Community Banks Inc reported total assets of $27.1 billion, up from $26.1 billion a year ago. Deposits stood at $22.98 billion, reflecting a 3% increase year-over-year. The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio improved to 8.78%, up 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

Commentary

"Our second quarter results showed solid improvement, driven by healthy net interest margin expansion and disciplined expense control. We achieved these results by remaining sharply focused on loan and deposit pricing even if that meant accepting slower growth in the near term," said Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton.

Analysis

United Community Banks Inc's performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates its ability to navigate economic uncertainties while maintaining profitability. The increase in net interest margin and disciplined expense control are significant achievements that highlight the company's strategic focus. However, the decrease in loans and deposits could pose challenges if not addressed in the coming quarters.

Overall, United Community Banks Inc has shown resilience and strategic acumen, making it a noteworthy entity for value investors to consider. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Community Banks Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.