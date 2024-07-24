John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of $0.27 and Revenue of $12.1 Million

Net Income Declines Despite Improved Net Interest Margin

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.9 million for Q2 2024, down from $4.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.27 per diluted share for Q2 2024, compared to $0.32 in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $2.27 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease from $2.36 billion as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total Loans: Increased by 3.2% year-over-year to $1.83 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Total Deposits: $1.91 billion as of June 30, 2024, down from $2.05 billion as of June 30, 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin: Improved to 2.19% for Q2 2024 from 2.09% in Q2 2023.
  • Book Value Per Share: Increased by 6.7% year-over-year to $16.54 as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. John Marshall Bancorp Inc provides banking services, offering a range of financial products to small to medium-sized businesses, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

1816103801824899072.png

Performance and Challenges

John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB, Financial) reported net income of $3.9 million ($0.27 per diluted common share) for Q2 2024, a decrease from $4.5 million in Q2 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $8.1 million ($0.57 per diluted common share), down from $10.8 million in the same period of 2023. The decline in net income is attributed to increased interest expenses and a decrease in non-interest income.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net income, JMSB achieved a notable improvement in its net interest margin, which increased to 2.19% in Q2 2024 from 2.09% in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets. The company also reported strong core deposit growth, with non-interest bearing demand deposits increasing by 32.3% on an annualized basis during the quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total Assets $2.27 billion $2.36 billion -4.0%
Total Loans $1.83 billion $1.77 billion +3.2%
Total Deposits $1.91 billion $2.05 billion -6.8%
Net Interest Income $12.1 million $12.0 million +0.8%
Net Income $3.9 million $4.5 million -13.3%

Commentary and Analysis

"The second quarter of 2024 reflects improvements in margin and net interest income as a result of purposeful actions we have taken in combating an unprecedented rate environment. Our non-interest income initiatives are growing and contributing an increasing percentage of revenue. I remain optimistic about our growth for the remainder of the year given the strong loan pipeline and opportunities we are seeing in the market." - Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's balance sheet remains highly liquid, with a liquidity position of $796.0 million as of June 30, 2024, representing 35.1% of total assets. This strong liquidity position is crucial for maintaining operational stability and meeting customer demands.

Income Statement Review

For Q2 2024, JMSB reported net interest income of $12.1 million, a slight increase from $12.0 million in Q2 2023. The annualized net interest margin improved to 2.19%, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities also increased, impacting overall profitability.

Non-interest income decreased by $130 thousand compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower bank owned life insurance income and unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on investments related to the company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.27 billion, a decrease from $2.36 billion in the previous year. Total loans increased by 3.2% to $1.83 billion, driven by growth in the residential mortgage and investor real estate loan portfolios. The company's allowance for loan credit losses was $18.4 million, representing 1.01% of outstanding loans.

John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB, Financial) continues to maintain a strong capital position, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.4% as of June 30, 2024, well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from John Marshall Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.