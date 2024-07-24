On July 24, 2024, John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. John Marshall Bancorp Inc provides banking services, offering a range of financial products to small to medium-sized businesses, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Performance and Challenges

John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB, Financial) reported net income of $3.9 million ($0.27 per diluted common share) for Q2 2024, a decrease from $4.5 million in Q2 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $8.1 million ($0.57 per diluted common share), down from $10.8 million in the same period of 2023. The decline in net income is attributed to increased interest expenses and a decrease in non-interest income.

Financial Achievements

Despite the decline in net income, JMSB achieved a notable improvement in its net interest margin, which increased to 2.19% in Q2 2024 from 2.09% in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets. The company also reported strong core deposit growth, with non-interest bearing demand deposits increasing by 32.3% on an annualized basis during the quarter.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Total Assets $2.27 billion $2.36 billion -4.0% Total Loans $1.83 billion $1.77 billion +3.2% Total Deposits $1.91 billion $2.05 billion -6.8% Net Interest Income $12.1 million $12.0 million +0.8% Net Income $3.9 million $4.5 million -13.3%

Commentary and Analysis

"The second quarter of 2024 reflects improvements in margin and net interest income as a result of purposeful actions we have taken in combating an unprecedented rate environment. Our non-interest income initiatives are growing and contributing an increasing percentage of revenue. I remain optimistic about our growth for the remainder of the year given the strong loan pipeline and opportunities we are seeing in the market." - Chris Bergstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company's balance sheet remains highly liquid, with a liquidity position of $796.0 million as of June 30, 2024, representing 35.1% of total assets. This strong liquidity position is crucial for maintaining operational stability and meeting customer demands.

Income Statement Review

For Q2 2024, JMSB reported net interest income of $12.1 million, a slight increase from $12.0 million in Q2 2023. The annualized net interest margin improved to 2.19%, driven by higher yields on interest-earning assets. However, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities also increased, impacting overall profitability.

Non-interest income decreased by $130 thousand compared to Q2 2023, primarily due to lower bank owned life insurance income and unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on investments related to the company's nonqualified deferred compensation plan.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.27 billion, a decrease from $2.36 billion in the previous year. Total loans increased by 3.2% to $1.83 billion, driven by growth in the residential mortgage and investor real estate loan portfolios. The company's allowance for loan credit losses was $18.4 million, representing 1.01% of outstanding loans.

John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB, Financial) continues to maintain a strong capital position, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.4% as of June 30, 2024, well above regulatory thresholds for well-capitalized banks.

