Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates at $0.07, Revenue Beats at $94.995 Million

Net Income Declines Amid Higher Tax Expenses and Credit Loss Provisions

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, down from $13.8 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.07, below analyst estimates of $0.11.
  • Revenue: $94.995 million, surpassing the previous quarter's $93.289 million by 1.8%.
  • Net Interest Margin: Decreased to 1.77% from 1.82% in the prior quarter.
  • Dividends: Paid $0.085 per share and announced a cash dividend of $0.085 per share payable on August 16, 2024.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased to $1.5 million from $301 thousand in the previous quarter, driven by commercial loan growth.
  • Non-Interest Income: $4.709 million, a slight increase from $4.643 million in the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its third-quarter fiscal year 2024 results. Capitol Federal Financial Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Capitol Federal Savings Bank. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution that offers a variety of financial services through tens of locations, primarily serving metropolitan areas within the state of Kansas. The bank performs traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking activities and investing that money in first-lien residential mortgages. It also participates in commercial real estate loans with other lenders, investing those funds in various securities. The vast majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in originated one- to four-family real estate loans. Its primary source of income is net interest income.

Performance Overview

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN, Financial) reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.07 per share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.11 per share. This represents a significant decline from the previous quarter's net income of $13.8 million, or $0.11 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $94.995 million, a slight increase from $93.289 million in the previous quarter, but still above the estimated revenue of $42.47 million.

1816108898814423040.png

Key Financial Metrics

The net interest margin decreased to 1.77% from 1.82% in the previous quarter, primarily due to increases in the cost and average balance of retail certificates of deposit. The company also reported a higher provision for credit losses, amounting to $1.5 million compared to $301 thousand in the prior quarter, driven largely by commercial loan growth.

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q2 FY2024 Change
Net Income $9.6 million $13.8 million -30.4%
Earnings Per Share $0.07 $0.11 -36.4%
Net Interest Margin 1.77% 1.82% -5 bps
Provision for Credit Losses $1.5 million $301 thousand 398.7%

Income and Expenses

Interest and dividend income increased by 1.8% to $94.995 million, driven by higher yields on mortgage-backed securities and loans receivable. However, interest expense also rose by 5.2% to $54.671 million, primarily due to higher costs associated with retail certificates of deposit.

Non-interest income saw a modest increase of 1.4% to $4.709 million, mainly due to higher deposit service fees and insurance commissions. Non-interest expense decreased slightly by 1.7% to $27.950 million, with notable reductions in federal insurance premiums and advertising costs.

Challenges and Achievements

The company faced significant challenges this quarter, including higher income tax expenses due to the recapture of pre-1988 bad debt reserves, which negatively impacted earnings by $0.03 per share. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 38.2%, up from 20.1% in the previous quarter.

Despite these challenges, Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN, Financial) maintained its commitment to shareholder returns, paying dividends of $0.085 per share and announcing a cash dividend of the same amount payable on August 16, 2024.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2024, the company's total assets stood at $9.60 billion, a decrease of $118.5 million from the previous quarter. The loan portfolio saw a shift from one- to four-family loans to commercial loans, with commercial loan growth of $115.4 million partially offset by a $59.9 million decrease in one- to four-family loans.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN, Financial) continues to focus on maintaining a well-capitalized status, with stockholders' equity totaling $1.02 billion. The company repurchased $19.3 million worth of shares and paid regular quarterly cash dividends totaling $33.5 million during the current year period.

Conclusion

While Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN, Financial) faced several challenges this quarter, including higher tax expenses and increased provisions for credit losses, the company remains committed to its dividend policy and maintaining a strong financial position. Investors will be closely watching how the company navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Capitol Federal Financial Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.