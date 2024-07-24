Amphenol Corp (APH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41, Revenue of $3.61 Billion, Both Surpassing Estimates

Strong Performance Driven by Diverse Market Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3,609.7 million, up by 18% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $3,383.72 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.41, reflecting strong profitability and operational performance.
  • Net Income: $528.7 million, an increase from $465.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Margin: Reached a record 21.3%, indicating robust operational efficiency.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned over $320 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • Dividend Increase: Announced a 50% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.165 per share, payable on October 9, 2024.
  • Acquisitions: Completed the acquisition of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and Lutze US, with Lutze Europe expected to close by the end of Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record second quarter 2024 results. Amphenol, a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems, holds the second-largest connector market share globally and operates in 40 countries, serving diverse end markets including automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks.

Performance and Challenges

Amphenol Corp (APH, Financial) reported an 18% increase in sales from the prior year, reaching $3.61 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $3.38 billion. The growth was primarily driven by the IT datacom, defense, commercial air, mobile devices, mobile networks, and automotive markets. However, the company faced organic moderations in the broadband and industrial markets.

Despite these challenges, Amphenol achieved a record Adjusted Operating Margin of 21.3%, reflecting strong profitability. The company's strategic acquisitions, including Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Lutze, contributed significantly to this growth.

Financial Achievements

Amphenol's financial achievements are noteworthy in the hardware industry. The company reported a net income of $528.7 million, up from $465.3 million in the same quarter last year. This performance underscores Amphenol's ability to leverage its diversified market presence and strategic acquisitions to drive growth.

1816118946957520896.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $3,609.7 million $3,053.9 million
Gross Profit $1,213.1 million $991.7 million
Operating Income $698.8 million $619.9 million
Net Income $528.7 million $465.3 million
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.44 $0.36

These metrics highlight Amphenol's robust financial health and its ability to generate significant revenue and profit growth. The company's Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.44 exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.41, reflecting its strong operational performance.

Commentary and Strategic Moves

“We are pleased to have closed the second quarter of 2024 with record sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS both exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

Amphenol continues to deploy its financial strength to increase shareholder value. During the quarter, the company purchased 3.1 million shares of its common stock for $190 million and paid dividends of $132 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of more than $320 million.

Outlook and Future Performance

For the third quarter of 2024, Amphenol expects sales to be in the range of $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion, representing a 16% to 19% increase over the prior year quarter. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.43 to $0.45, representing a 10% to 15% increase from the third quarter of 2023.

“The revolution in electronics continues to accelerate, with new innovations creating exciting growth opportunities for Amphenol across each of our diversified end markets,” added Mr. Norwitt.

Amphenol's strategic acquisitions and commitment to developing enabling technologies position the company well for sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amphenol Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.