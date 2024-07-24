Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS at $0.86, Revenue at $15.1 Million

Net Income Declines Amid Higher Interest Expenses

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $4.9 million for Q2 2024, down from $5.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.86 diluted EPS for Q2 2024, compared to $0.94 diluted EPS in Q2 2023.
  • Net Interest Income: $15.1 million for Q2 2024, a 2% decrease from $15.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Assets: $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2024, a slight decrease from $2.503 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Non-Interest Expenses: Increased by $0.2 million, or 1%, to $13.6 million for Q2 2024.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $0.3 million for loans and $0.1 million for unfunded loan commitments in Q2 2024.
  • Shareholders' Equity: Increased by $6.2 million to $195.7 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc (FDBC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company that offers a full range of traditional banking services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank. The Bank operates primarily in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton Counties, Pennsylvania.

Second Quarter Financial Performance

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc reported a net income of $4.9 million, or $0.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.94 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2023. The $0.5 million decline in net income was primarily driven by a $0.4 million decrease in net interest income due to higher interest expenses.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.1 million, a 2% decrease from $15.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The decline was mainly due to a $3.4 million increase in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $3.1 million increase in interest income.

1816118963722153984.png

Year-To-Date Financial Performance

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $10.0 million, or $1.73 diluted earnings per share, compared to $12.4 million, or $2.18 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2023. The 19% decline in net income was attributed to a $2.4 million reduction in net interest income and $1.0 million higher non-interest expenses.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $30.1 million, compared to $32.5 million for the same period in 2023. The reduction was due to interest expenses growing faster than interest income.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $2.5 billion, a slight decrease from $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2023. The decline was primarily due to reductions in cash and cash equivalents and the investment portfolio, partially offset by growth in the loans and leases portfolio.

Shareholders' equity increased by $6.2 million to $195.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $189.5 million at December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by retained earnings improvement from net income, partially offset by cash dividends paid to shareholders.

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Total Assets $2.5 billion $2.5 billion
Total Deposits $2.2 billion $2.2 billion
Shareholders' Equity $195.7 million $189.5 million

Commentary and Analysis

Second quarter results reflect our prudent balance sheet management and expense discipline," stated Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The elevated rates and ongoing inverted yield curve continue to compress the net interest margin, with early signs of margin stabilization. Our credit quality continues to remain strong, and we are well positioned to bolster shareholder value through growth in the second half of the year."

Despite the challenges posed by higher interest expenses, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc has managed to maintain strong credit quality and a stable balance sheet. The company's focus on prudent balance sheet management and expense discipline has helped mitigate some of the adverse effects of the current interest rate environment.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.