Texas Instruments Sees Sequential Growth in Q2 and Projects Positive Q3 Outlook

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Texas Instruments (TXN, Financial) met its Q2 earnings and sales forecasts, marking its first quarter of sequential improvements after a period of declining demand. The analog chip and embedded processor manufacturer also projected Q3 numbers in line with consensus, indicating another quarter of growth. While TXN hasn't confirmed a bottom in its primary markets—industrial and automotive, which account for 75% of its revenue—other sectors are showing strength. Investors are optimistic that TXN can continue this trend into Q3.

  • The macroeconomic environment remains uneven. TXN saw sequential declines in its industrial and automotive markets, which fell by low single and mid-single digits, respectively, in Q2. However, personal electronics grew by mid-teens from Q1. Communications equipment and enterprise systems also saw healthy growth, increasing by mid-single digits and around 20%, respectively.
  • TXN's adjusted EPS increased by $0.07 sequentially to $1.17, within its $1.05-1.25 outlook range. Revenues grew by 4% from Q1 to $3.82 billion, surpassing the midpoint of its $3.65-3.95 billion forecast.
  • For Q3, TXN projects adjusted EPS of $1.24-1.48 and revenues of $3.94-4.26 billion, both representing improvements over Q2. While TXN didn't provide detailed guidance for each end market, it noted that personal electronics, which typically perform well in Q3 due to holiday preparations, are expected to drive sequential revenue growth. Communications equipment and enterprise systems are also likely to maintain their strong momentum.
  • Despite not calling a bottom in its key markets, TXN's future looks promising, especially with growth drivers like industrial automation and automotive electrification. Geopolitical tensions could also lead customers to diversify their supply chains, favoring TXN's U.S.-based fabs. However, after hitting all-time highs last week, investors were likely looking for more definitive signs of a market bottom to further boost the stock.

TXN's Q2 report was solid, and its Q3 guidance was encouraging. Despite this, the company’s reluctance to declare a bottom in its primary markets leaves some uncertainty. It will be interesting to see if peers like STMicroelectronics (STM, Financial), Microchip (MCHP, Financial), and Analog Devices (ADI, Financial) follow suit in their upcoming earnings reports.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.