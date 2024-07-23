Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) Reports Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.74 and Revenue of $18.77 Million

Solid Loan Growth and Improved Net Interest Margin Highlight the Quarter

Summary
  • Net Income: $5.92 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Revenue: Operating revenue increased 3% to $18.77 million from the preceding quarter but decreased 4% year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM): Improved to 3.53% for the current quarter, up from 3.48% in the preceding quarter.
  • Loan Growth: Net loans receivable grew by $37.90 million, or 3%, during the quarter, driven by increases in commercial real estate, 1-4 family, and multi-family portfolios.
  • Deposits: Total deposits decreased by $10.01 million during the quarter to $1.63 billion.
  • Shareholders’ Equity: Increased by $2.54 million to $241.23 million, reflecting strong earnings and capital management.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share announced, marking the 47th consecutive quarter of dividend payments.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting net income of $5.92 million, or $0.74 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This represents a 4% increase from the previous quarter's net income of $5.71 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, but a decline from the $6.31 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, reported for the same quarter last year.

1816179276005928960.png

Company Overview

Timberland Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company offering a variety of financial services including checking accounts, online and mobile banking, savings accounts, home loans, consumer loans, construction loans, business rewards, cash management, small business solutions, and business checking accounts. The company primarily operates in the United States, focusing on real estate loans such as residential and commercial/multi-family construction loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, and land loans.

Performance and Challenges

Timberland Bancorp Inc's Q3 2024 performance was marked by increased earnings, an improved net interest margin, and continued loan portfolio growth. However, the company faced challenges such as increased funding costs and a competitive deposit market, which impacted its overall financial performance.

Financial Achievements

Key financial achievements for Timberland Bancorp Inc in Q3 2024 include:

  • Net income of $5.92 million, up 4% from the previous quarter.
  • Net interest margin improvement to 3.53% from 3.48% in the previous quarter.
  • Loan portfolio growth with net loans receivable increasing by $38 million, or 3%, during the quarter.
  • Continued strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets at 0.22% of total assets.

Income Statement Highlights

Operating revenue for the current quarter increased 3% to $18.77 million from $18.25 million in the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher interest income from loans and investment securities. Net interest income rose by $346,000, or 2%, to $15.98 million from $15.64 million in the previous quarter. Non-interest income also saw a 7% increase to $2.79 million from $2.62 million in the preceding quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total assets decreased slightly by $6.61 million to $1.90 billion at June 30, 2024, from $1.91 billion at March 31, 2024. Total deposits decreased by $10.01 million during the quarter, while total shareholders’ equity increased by $2.54 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with 14.7% of total liabilities in cash and cash equivalents, CDs held for investment, and available-for-sale investment securities.

Key Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2023
Net Income $5.92 million $5.71 million $6.31 million
Net Interest Margin 3.53% 3.48% 3.94%
Total Assets $1.90 billion $1.91 billion $1.81 billion
Total Deposits $1.63 billion $1.64 billion $1.55 billion

Analysis

Timberland Bancorp Inc's Q3 2024 earnings report highlights the company's ability to navigate a challenging economic environment with improved net interest margins and loan portfolio growth. However, the decline in net income compared to the same quarter last year indicates ongoing challenges such as increased funding costs and competitive pressures in the deposit market. The company's strong liquidity position and solid credit quality metrics provide a stable foundation for future growth.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Timberland Bancorp Inc for further details.

