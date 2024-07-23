Jul 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited Q1 FY25 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anup Bagchi. Thank you, and over to you sir.
Anup Bagchi - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Good evening, and welcome to the results call of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. I have several of my senior colleagues with me on this call, Amit Palta has Distribution, Brand, Marketing and Product; Dhiren, CFO; Jit who has Human Resources, Customer Service and Operations; Deepak Kinger who handles Audit, Legal Risk and Compliance; Manish Kumar, Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Souvik Jash Appointed Actuary; and Dhiraj, Chief Investor Relations Officer.
Let me take you through the key developments during the quarter before moving on to discuss the company's performance. We held our 24th AGM
