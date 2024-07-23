Jul 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Anup Bagchi - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good evening, and welcome to the results call of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. I have several of my senior colleagues with me on this call, Amit Palta has Distribution, Brand, Marketing and Product; Dhiren, CFO; Jit who has Human Resources, Customer Service and Operations; Deepak Kinger who handles Audit, Legal Risk and Compliance; Manish Kumar, Chief Investment Officer; Mr. Souvik Jash Appointed Actuary; and Dhiraj, Chief Investor Relations Officer.



Let me take you through the key developments during the quarter before moving on to discuss the company's performance. We held our 24th AGM