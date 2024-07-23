Q2 2024 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Equity LifeStyle Properties' second-quarter 2024 results. Our featured speakers today are Marguerite Nader, our President and CEO; Paul Seavey, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Patrick Waite, our Executive Vice President and COO.



In advance of today's call, management released earnings. Today's call will consist of opening remarks and a question-and-answer session with management relating to the Company's earnings release. For those who would like to participate in the question-and-answer session management, I ask that you limit yourselves to two questions, so everyone who would like to participate has ample opportunity.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Certain matters discussed during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements in the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. Our forward-looking statements are subject to certain economic risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any such statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.



