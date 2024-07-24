ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.26 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $2.63 Billion

Strong Subscription Revenue Growth and Raised Guidance

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $2,627 million for Q2 2024, representing a 22% year-over-year growth, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2,606.75 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $2,542 million, marking a 23% year-over-year increase.
  • GAAP Net Income: $262 million, with GAAP earnings per diluted share at $1.26.
  • Current Remaining Performance Obligations (cRPO): $8.78 billion, reflecting a 22% year-over-year growth.
  • Free Cash Flow: $359 million, showing a 14% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross Profit: $2,075 million, achieving a gross margin of 79%.
  • Leadership Update: CJ Desai, President and COO, departs; Chris Bedi appointed as interim Chief Product Officer.
On July 24, 2024, ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model, focusing on IT service management and expanding into customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations.

Performance Highlights

ServiceNow Inc reported subscription revenues of $2,542 million for Q2 2024, representing a 23% year-over-year growth. Total revenues for the quarter reached $2,627 million, marking a 22% increase from the same period last year. These figures exceeded the analyst estimates of $2,606.75 million in revenue and $1.01 earnings per share (EPS).

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Year/Year Growth (%)
Subscription Revenues $2,542 million 23%
Total Revenues $2,627 million 22%
Net Income $262 million -75%
EPS (Diluted) $1.26 -75%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

ServiceNow's current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) stood at $8.78 billion, reflecting a 22% year-over-year growth. The company also reported 88 transactions over $1 million in net new annual contract value (ACV), a 26% increase from the previous year. These achievements underscore ServiceNow's strong market position and its ability to secure large-scale contracts.

However, the company faced challenges, including a leadership transition with the departure of CJ Desai, President and Chief Operating Officer, and the appointment of Chris Bedi as interim Chief Product Officer. Additionally, an internal investigation led to the resignation of a key executive, which could impact the company's public sector engagements.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

ServiceNow's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $2,075 million, with a gross margin of 79%. Operating income was $240 million, reflecting a 9% year-over-year growth. The company's net cash provided by operating activities was $620 million, a 24% increase from the previous year.

On the balance sheet, ServiceNow reported total assets of $18,207 million, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $2,159 million. The company's total liabilities were $7,172 million, and stockholders' equity was $8,666 million.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“ServiceNow’s elite-level execution is reflected in our continued outperformance across all topline growth and profitability metrics,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott. “Our relevance as the AI platform for business transformation remains stronger than ever as CEOs are looking for new vectors of growth, simplification, and digitization.”

ServiceNow raised its 2024 subscription revenue guidance, reinforcing its confidence in achieving $15+ billion in revenue by 2026. The company continues to innovate with its Generative AI (GenAI) initiatives and strategic partnerships, which are expected to drive future growth.

