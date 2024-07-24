Newmont Corp (NEM) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.73, Revenue Hits $4.12 Billion

Newmont Corp (NEM) Reports Robust Second Quarter 2024 Results

Summary
  • Revenue: $4.12 billion, met analyst estimates of $4.12 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.73 per share, reflecting strong profitability in the quarter.
  • Net Income: $857 million, showcasing a significant increase from the previous quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $594 million, indicating robust cash generation capabilities.
  • Gold Production: 1.6 million attributable gold ounces, slightly down from the prior quarter due to operational disruptions.
  • Shareholder Returns: Delivered $539 million through share repurchases and dividends, including a declared dividend of $0.25 per share.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced nominal debt by $250 million, enhancing financial stability.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a solid performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported an adjusted net income of $0.72 per share, significantly higher than the estimated $0.49 per share. Revenue for the quarter reached $4,115.86 million, aligning with the estimated revenue.

1816210047949238272.png

Company Overview

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) is the world's largest gold miner, having acquired Goldcorp in 2019 and Newcrest in November 2023. The company operates 17 wholly or majority-owned mines and holds interests in two joint ventures across the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is projected to produce approximately 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. The company also produces significant amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts.

Performance and Challenges

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) reported a net income of $857 million for Q2 2024, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $2.0 billion. The company produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477 thousand gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) from other metals. However, production was impacted by operational suspensions at Cerro Negro and Telfer due to safety and environmental issues.

Despite these challenges, Newmont's performance is crucial as it demonstrates the company's resilience and ability to manage operational risks while maintaining profitability. The successful execution of its divestiture program, generating $527 million in proceeds, further underscores its strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio.

Financial Achievements

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Generated $1.4 billion in cash from operating activities.
  • Reported $594 million in free cash flow.
  • Completed $250 million in share repurchases and repaid $250 million in debt.
  • Declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.25 per share.

These achievements are significant as they reflect the company's strong cash flow generation and commitment to returning value to shareholders, which is vital in the metals and mining industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Income $857 million $166 million
Adjusted Net Income per Share $0.72 $0.55
Adjusted EBITDA $2.0 billion $1.7 billion
Free Cash Flow $594 million $(74) million

Analysis

Newmont Corp (NEM, Financial)'s Q2 2024 performance highlights its robust operational capabilities and strategic focus on portfolio optimization. The company's ability to generate substantial free cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet positions it well for future growth and shareholder returns. However, the operational challenges at Cerro Negro and Telfer underscore the importance of stringent safety and environmental management practices in the mining industry.

Overall, Newmont's strong financial results and strategic initiatives reflect its resilience and commitment to delivering value to shareholders, making it an attractive prospect for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newmont Corp for further details.

