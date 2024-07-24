On July 24, 2024, Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Rollins Inc, a global leader in route-based pest-control services, operates across North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. The company’s portfolio includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the U.S. and Canada, focusing primarily on residential pest and termite prevention services.

Performance Overview

Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) reported second-quarter revenues of $892 million, reflecting an 8.7% increase over the same period in 2023. This figure slightly missed the analyst estimate of $895.02 million. However, the company’s quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 exceeded the analyst estimate of $0.26, marking a 22.7% increase from the prior year’s EPS of $0.22.

Key Financial Achievements

Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) achieved significant financial milestones in Q2 2024:

Operating income increased by 17.8% to $182 million, with an operating margin of 20.4%, up 150 basis points from the previous year.

Adjusted operating income rose by 16.6% to $187 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 20.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.3% to $210 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6%.

Net income increased by 17.5% to $129 million, with adjusted net income rising by 16.7% to $132 million.

Operating cash flow was $145 million, with $35 million invested in acquisitions and $9 million in capital expenditures.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change (%) Revenues $891,920 $820,750 8.7% Gross Profit $481,635 $436,559 10.3% Operating Income $182,377 $154,789 17.8% Net Income $129,397 $110,143 17.5% EPS $0.27 $0.22 22.7%

Management Commentary

"Our team delivered a strong second quarter with organic growth of 7.7 percent and an improving margin profile," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "Demand for our services remains strong and our pipeline for acquisitions is robust. Our results through the first six months of the year position us to deliver another year of healthy growth in 2024 and we are focused on continuous improvement to enhance profitability across our business. I would like to thank our team for their ongoing commitment to our customers,” Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"It was encouraging to see solid performance in revenue and profitability in the quarter,” said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. “In addition to the growth Jerry mentioned, our team delivered strong improvement in margins, with a 140 basis point improvement in EBITDA margins and a strong incremental EBITDA margin performance. We continue to invest in our team and other resources aimed at capitalizing on a healthy market environment to drive further growth in our business,” Mr. Krause concluded.

Analysis and Outlook

Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by solid revenue growth and margin improvements. The company’s ability to exceed EPS estimates highlights its operational efficiency and strong market demand for its services. However, the slight miss on revenue estimates indicates potential challenges in achieving top-line growth targets.

The company's strategic investments in acquisitions and capital expenditures, coupled with a strong cash flow position, underscore its commitment to expanding its market presence and enhancing service offerings. As Rollins Inc (ROL, Financial) continues to focus on organic growth and profitability improvements, it remains well-positioned to capitalize on the healthy market environment and deliver sustained financial performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rollins Inc for further details.