Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $5.17 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $9.88 Billion Beats Estimate

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: $5.17 for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $5.23.
  • Total Revenue: $9,880 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $9,745.64 million.
  • Premium Revenue: $9,446 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 17% year-over-year increase.
  • Net Income: $301 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $309 million in Q2 2023.
  • Medical Care Ratio (MCR): 88.6% for Q2 2024, indicating a continued focus on managing medical costs.
  • General and Administrative (G&A) Ratio: 7.0% for Q2 2024, showing improved efficiency compared to 7.4% in Q2 2023.
  • Membership Growth: Served approximately 5.6 million members as of June 30, 2024, an 8% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

1816210367118995456.png

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH, Financial) reported GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.17 for Q2 2024, slightly below the analyst estimate of $5.23. Adjusted earnings per diluted share came in at $5.86, surpassing the analyst estimate. Total revenue for the quarter was $9,880 million, exceeding the estimated $9,745.64 million. Despite the revenue beat, the company faced challenges, including a decrease in GAAP net income by 3% year-over-year to $301 million.

Financial Achievements and Industry Significance

Premium revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was approximately $9.4 billion, marking a 17% increase year-over-year. This growth was driven by new contract wins, acquisitions, and expansion within existing markets. The company's ability to increase premium revenue is crucial in the healthcare plans industry, where scale and network expansion are key competitive advantages.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Premium Revenue $9,446 million $8,042 million
Total Revenue $9,880 million $8,327 million
Net Income $301 million $309 million
EPS Diluted $5.17 $5.35

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH, Financial) reported cash and investments at the parent company totaling $235 million, down from $742 million as of December 31, 2023. Operating cash flow for the first half of 2024 was a use of $5 million, compared to a positive $1,403 million for the same period in 2023. This decline was primarily due to timing differences in government receivables and payables.

Key Metrics and Their Importance

The Medical Care Ratio (MCR) for Q2 2024 was 88.6%, reflecting the company's focus on managing medical costs. The General and Administrative (G&A) expense ratio was 7.0%, with an adjusted G&A ratio of 6.9%. These metrics are critical as they indicate the efficiency of the company's operations and its ability to manage costs effectively.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"We are pleased with our performance in the quarter as our flagship Medicaid business continues to perform well along with strong contributions from both our Medicare and Marketplace businesses," said Joseph Zubretsky, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have successfully navigated the unprecedented redetermination process, and these highly attractive businesses provide the foundation for near and long-term sustainable profitable growth."

Analysis and Conclusion

Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH, Financial) demonstrated robust revenue growth and solid performance in its core segments, despite facing challenges in net income. The company's reaffirmation of its full-year 2024 guidance, with expected premium revenue of approximately $38 billion and adjusted earnings of at least $23.50 per diluted share, underscores its confidence in continued growth and operational efficiency. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage medical costs and navigate regulatory changes, which will be crucial for sustaining long-term profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Molina Healthcare Inc for further details.

