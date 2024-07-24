Carlisle Companies Inc. Reports Q2 Revenue of $1,460 Million, GAAP EPS of $5.75, Surpassing Estimates

Quarterly Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,460 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,447.15 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $5.75, reflecting strong operational performance.
  • Net Income: $300 million, demonstrating robust profitability.
  • Free Cash Flow: Increased by 10% year-over-year, indicating improved cash management.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 2 percentage points, showcasing enhanced cost efficiency.
On July 24, 2024, Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its latest earnings report. Carlisle Companies Inc is a holding company that manufactures and sells single-ply roofing products and warranted systems and accessories for the commercial building industry. The company operates through two main segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Carlisle Construction Materials segment, with more than half of the total revenue earned in the United States.

Performance Overview

For the current quarter, Carlisle Companies Inc reported earnings per share (EPS) of $5.69, matching the analyst estimate of $5.69. The company's revenue for the quarter was $1,447.15 million, which also matched the estimated revenue of $1,447.15 million. These results highlight the challenges the company faces in meeting market expectations.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the earnings miss, Carlisle Companies Inc has made significant strides in its financial performance. The company continues to focus on its core segments, Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, which are crucial for its growth and stability in the construction industry. The company's commitment to innovation and environmentally responsible products positions it well for future growth.

Key Financial Metrics

Analyzing the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement provides a comprehensive view of Carlisle Companies Inc's financial health. Key metrics such as revenue, net income, and cash flow are essential for understanding the company's performance and potential for future growth.

Metric Value
Quarterly EPS $5.69
Quarterly Revenue $1,447.15 million
Annual EPS Estimate $19.09
Annual Revenue Estimate $5,130.85 million

Leadership Changes

In addition to the earnings report, Carlisle Companies Inc announced several leadership changes effective August 1, 2024. John Calogero will assume the role of Senior Vice President – Special Projects for Carlisle Construction Materials, Stephen Aldrich will be elevated to CFO for Carlisle Construction Materials, Andrew Easton will be named Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, and Cory Walter will be promoted to Vice President of Internal Audit.

"I am very pleased to announce these management changes within our finance organization. Carlisle continues to be committed to developing the highest level of finance talent, and it is exciting to see these dedicated Carlisle employees earn opportunities to grow within the Company," said Kevin Zdimal, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Conclusion

While Carlisle Companies Inc faced challenges in meeting analyst estimates for the quarter, the company's strategic focus on innovation and leadership changes indicate a commitment to long-term growth and stability. Investors and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the company's performance in the upcoming quarters to gauge its ability to overcome these challenges and capitalize on its financial achievements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Carlisle Companies Inc for further details.

