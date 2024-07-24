Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $2.79 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits Record $890.7 Million

Strong Performance Across All Segments Drives Growth

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: Achieved an all-time record of $890.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $856.47 million and up from $768.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: Reported $209.3 million, a significant increase from $143.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Delivered $2.79, up from $1.86 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached a record $444.8 million, compared to $363.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Segment Performance: Live and Historical Racing revenue increased by 20%, TwinSpires revenue grew by 15%, and Gaming revenue rose by 11% year-over-year.
  • New Developments: Opened the Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana in April 2024 and the hotel in May 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 93,874 shares at a total cost of approximately $13.0 million, with $179.9 million of repurchase authority remaining as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 24, 2024, Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported an all-time record net revenue of $890.7 million, significantly higher than the estimated $856.47 million. Additionally, the diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $2.79, exceeding the analyst estimate of $2.69.

1816210616860438528.png

Company Overview

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The TwinSpires segment encompasses online horse racing, online and retail sports betting, and iGaming wagering. The Gaming segment includes revenue from casino properties, slot machines, table games, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, and ancillary services.

Performance Highlights

Churchill Downs Inc reported a net income attributable to CDI of $209.3 million, a substantial increase from $143.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The company also achieved an all-time record Adjusted EBITDA of $444.8 million, up from $363.7 million in the same period last year.

“We delivered record second quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA across all of our reporting segments,” the company stated in its filing.

Segment Analysis

The Live and Historical Racing segment saw a revenue increase of 20% to $490.2 million, driven by a record-breaking Derby Week and growth at Virginia and Kentucky properties. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment rose by 25% to $279.2 million.

The TwinSpires segment reported a 15% increase in revenue to $159.9 million, with Adjusted EBITDA climbing 36% to $46.2 million. This growth was attributed to increased affiliate wagering handle and market access agreements.

The Gaming segment experienced an 11% rise in revenue to $274.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA up 14% to $140.7 million. The opening of the Terre Haute Casino Resort in April 2024 significantly contributed to this growth.

Financial Achievements

Churchill Downs Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy in the Travel & Leisure industry, where consistent revenue and EBITDA growth are critical. The company's ability to deliver record-breaking results across all segments underscores its operational efficiency and market strength.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenue $890.7 million $768.5 million
Net Income Attributable to CDI $209.3 million $143.0 million
Diluted EPS Attributable to CDI $2.79 $1.86
Adjusted EBITDA $444.8 million $363.7 million

Key Metrics and Analysis

Key metrics such as net revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA are crucial for evaluating Churchill Downs Inc's performance. The significant year-over-year increases in these metrics highlight the company's strong operational execution and strategic growth initiatives.

Churchill Downs Inc's successful amendment of its revolving credit facility and Term Loan A facility, extending maturity dates from 2027 to 2029, further strengthens its financial position. The company ended the second quarter with a net bank leverage of 4.0x, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Conclusion

Churchill Downs Inc's record-breaking second quarter results demonstrate its robust business model and effective growth strategies. The company's performance across all segments, coupled with strategic financial management, positions it well for continued success in the gaming and entertainment industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Churchill Downs Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.