Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Reports Q2 2024 EPS of ($0.09), EAD of $0.68, and Revenue of $1.075 Billion

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) released its 8-K filing on July 24, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income (Loss): Reported a net loss of ($0.09) per average common share for Q2 2024.
  • Earnings Available for Distribution (EAD): Met analyst estimates with $0.68 per average common share for the quarter.
  • Revenue: Total portfolio valued at $74.8 billion, with $66.0 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio, reflecting a 2% increase quarter-over-quarter.
  • Book Value: Book value per common share stood at $19.25, down from $19.73 in the previous quarter.
  • Leverage: GAAP leverage increased to 7.1x from 6.7x in the prior quarter; economic leverage rose to 5.8x from 5.6x.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.65 per share.
  • Economic Return: Achieved an economic return of 0.9% for Q2 2024 and 5.7% for the first half of 2024.
Article's Main Image

Annaly Capital Management Inc is an American mortgage real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of real estate-related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, credit risk transfer securities, other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage servicing rights. Its business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. The Company's three investment groups are comprised of the following: Annaly Agency Group, Annaly Residential Credit Group, and Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group.

Financial Performance

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY, Financial) reported a GAAP net loss of ($0.09) per average common share for Q2 2024. However, the company achieved earnings available for distribution (EAD) of $0.68 per average common share, aligning with analyst estimates. The company's revenue for the quarter was $1,075.16 million, slightly below the estimated $1,080.00 million.

1816210716009590784.png

Key Metrics and Financial Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Book value per common share $19.25 $19.73 $20.73
GAAP net income (loss) per average common share ($0.09) $0.85 $0.27
GAAP leverage 7.1x 6.7x 6.1x
Earnings available for distribution per average common share $0.68 $0.64 $0.72

Investment and Strategy

Annaly's total portfolio stood at $74.8 billion, with $66.0 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio assets. The Agency portfolio increased by 2% quarter-over-quarter due to opportunistic portfolio additions. The Residential Credit portfolio decreased modestly to $5.9 billion, while the Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) portfolio ended the quarter with a market value of $2.8 billion, up 5% quarter-over-quarter.

Financing and Capital

The company reported $6.3 billion of total assets available for financing, including $3.5 billion in cash and unencumbered Agency MBS. The average GAAP cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased slightly to 5.43%, while the average economic cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose to 3.90% quarter-over-quarter.

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

Annaly published its fifth Corporate Responsibility Report, titled "Powering American Homeownership," underscoring its commitment to sustainable business practices, sound corporate governance, and a best-in-class corporate culture.

Despite modest widening in Agency MBS spreads, Annaly produced a positive economic return in the second quarter, supported by our diversified capital allocation, balanced hedge portfolio, and responsible leverage position. Notably, Annaly generated a 5.7% economic return year-to-date, demonstrating the strength of our housing finance model," remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

Analysis

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY, Financial) demonstrated resilience in a challenging market environment, achieving its earnings per share estimate despite a slight revenue miss. The company's diversified investment strategy and prudent leverage management have enabled it to maintain a stable book value per share and generate positive economic returns. However, the increase in GAAP leverage and the modest widening in Agency MBS spreads could pose challenges moving forward.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Annaly Capital Management Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.